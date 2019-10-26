Comedy Club Fundraiser for Candy’s Place

On Friday, November 1st Wisecrackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Casino will be holding a fundraiser for Candy’s Place, Cancer, and Wellness Center.

Ticket cost is $20.00 per ticket and tickets are available for purchase at Candy’s Place, call Jonelle at 570-714-8800. The doors open at 8:00 pm and the show starts at 9:00 pm. There will be a basket raffle and a whole lot of laughs! Come for a night of fun and to support a great center! If you have any additional questions call 570-714-8800 or email Jonelle@cancerwellnessnepa.org.

As a cancer wellness and resource center, we work hard to provide beneficial services to our clients and their loved ones. Our team strives to welcome, support, and provide hope for those living with a cancer diagnosis.

Our services are free to anyone 18 years of age or older with any type of cancer and to their caregivers as well. We also offer services to the public for a small fee. There are a variety of services and programs to choose from.

Hope, renewal, support…for the whole journey.

For more information on Candy’s Place contact Jonelle Smith, Office Supervisor at (570) 714-8800 or jonelle@cancerwellnessnepa.org