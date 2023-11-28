WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mohegan Sun Arena announced comedian, actor, and podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to Wilkes-Barre Township.

Officials say that on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Sebastian Maniscalco’s ‘It Ain’t Right’ tour is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Tickets will be available starting November 2 with artist pre-sale and the general sale will begin on December 1 at 10:00 a.m. on SebastianLive.com, ticketmaster.com, or at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena.

For more information visit Mohegan Sun Arena for more.