WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The F.M. Kirby Center announced that Blake Lynch, better known as the comedian Nurse Blake, will be performing on October 6 as part of his Shock Advised tour.

Nurse Blake is both a nurse and a comedian. He advocates for health care in his routines. After going viral for talking about his experiences nursing, he has performed internationally, and has been hailed by the New York Times as a “genuine phenomenon.”

“I’m so excited to hit the road again this year and meet my amazing community IRL. The 2022 PTO tour was my biggest tour to date and I know this year will be even better. The room will be so electric, shock is advised!” said Nurse Blake.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd, at 10:00 a.m., with a Kirby Member pre-sale beginning on Thursday, March 2nd, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Kirby Center’s website, at the Kirby Center box office, or by calling 570-826-110.

For more information on Nurse Blake, visit his website and follow him on social media @NurseBlake.