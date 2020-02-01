Closings & Delays
Cochran Primary Named 2019-2020 Title 1 Distinguished School

Community
Cochran Primary School has been named a 2019-2020 Title 1 Distinguished School by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).

The 1500 Cherry St.-school is one of 93 across the Commonwealth selected for ranking among the top 5 percent of Title 1 schools that exhibited academic growth during the two most recently completed school years.

Cochran was formally recognized on Monday at the 2020 PA Title 1 Improving School Performance Conference in Pittsburgh.

PDE defines Title 1 as a “100 percent federally funded supplemental education program that provides financial assistance to local educational agencies to improve educational opportunities for educationally deprived children. Title 1 programs are designed to help children meet the state content and performance standards in reading, lan

