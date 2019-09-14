Classical Pianist Jeremy Denk to Perform at the Weis Center

One of America’s foremost classical pianists, Jeremy Denk, will perform on Sunday, September 22 at 2 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.



Denk will also give a free public masterclass on Saturday, September 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Rooke Recital Hall in the Weis Music Building.



Winner of a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship and the Avery Fisher Prize, Denk was recently elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Denk returns frequently to Carnegie Hall and in recent seasons has appeared with the Chicago Symphony, New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony and Cleveland Orchestra.

While at the Weis Center, he will perform: Bach’s A minor English Suite, Ligeti’s Etudes Book one, Liszt’s Mephisto Waltz No. 1, Berg’s Sonata and Schumann’s Fantasy.

The performance is sponsored in part by Douglas and Mary Candland and is co-sponsored with Bucknell Music Department’s Piano Series.

Jeremy Denk graduated from Oberlin College, Indiana University, and the Juilliard School. He lives in New York City.

Tickets for the Weis Center performance are $30 for adults, $24 for seniors 62+, $20 for youth 18 and under, $20 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10 for Bucknell students (limit 2), and $20 for non-Bucknell college students (limit 2). Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-1000.



Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

For more information about this event, contact Lisa Leighton, marketing and outreach director, at 570-577-3727 or by e-mail at lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.

For more information about the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, go to Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter or search for the Weis Center on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

(Information from Lisa Leighton)