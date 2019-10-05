City Health Department Held Concussion Prevention Presentation for Seniors

The City of Wilkes-Barre Health Department recently held a ConcussionWise Training at the Charles T. Adams Active Adult Center. Health Educator David Yonki gave presented tips to seniors on how they could stay active but avoid injury at the same time. Toni Mathis is the Center Director.

Earlier in the month Educator Matt Engle gave a ConcussionWise presentation to the South Wilkes-Barre Skyhawks Soccer team. The programs are funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant.

In our Photo: Seniors that attended were from left to right,

Seated: Bridget Perlowski, Debra Calaide, Margaret Yavorchak, Beverly O’Dell, Marie Zdancewicz, Patricia Gowan; Standing First Row: Thelma Czwalina, Phyllis Kemp, Randolph Troutman; Last Row: Cecelia Moses, David Yonki, Health Educator, Patricia Alford, and Joseph Jackson.

(Information from Tyler Ryan)