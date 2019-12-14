Christmas Services and Holiday Dinners Planned at Grace Episcopal Church

Plans have been announced for Christmas Worship Services and a Free Community Christmas Dinner at Grace Episcopal Church.

The Rev. Edward K. Erb is rector of the church located at 827 Church St., Honesdale, across from The Dime Bank and Central Park.

A Family Christmas Eve Worship Service with Holy Communion will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, in the Church Sanctuary.

A Christmas Eve Solemn Holy Communion Service will be held at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, in the Church Sanctuary.

A Christmas Day Worship Service with Holy Communion will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, in the Church Sanctuary.

The Community Christmas Dinner will be served at noon only on Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, in the Grace Episcopal Parish Hall. No later seatings. Enter at the ramp entrance along Church Street. No reservations. No deliveries. Takeouts available after all in house guests are served. The meal is free although freewill donations will be accepted.

For those who would like to help with the cost of the Christmas Dinner as well as the Saturday Luncheons that are provided most Saturdays year-round as part of the Thanksgiving Together program, checks may be made payable to the Thanksgiving Together Program and sent c/o Grace Episcopal Church, 827 Church St., Honesdale, PA 18431.

Those interested in volunteering with the holiday dinners or any of the luncheons during the year should leave a message at 570-253-2760.

Additionally, a Free New Year’s Themed Community Dinner will be held at 11:30 a.m. sharp Saturday, Dec. 28, in the Grace Episcopal Parish Hall. No reservations. No deliveries. Takeouts available after all in house guests are served.

For additional information, leave a message at the church office at 570-253-2760 or follow on Facebook at Grace Episcopal Church Honesdale. All are welcome here.