Digital Exclusives: Christmas in July

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday kicked off Christmas in July. For the Weinberg Regional Food Bank in Pittston Township, that means a month-long food drive to help benefit the community.

Organizations like Eyewitness News and Wegmans have partnered with the food bank. Heather Feist, Director of Operations at the food bank, says there is more need for donations during the summer months.

“So usually around the holidays, people are willing to give more and donations come in a lot more frequently than they do in the summer months,” she said.

While donations go towards anyone in need of food at the food bank, Feist says the food bank especially needs help for children during the summer.

“It’s extremely important because with school being out, we have a greater need with all the kids that have been in school who aren’t getting those summer. They’re not getting the meals during the summer like they were when they were in school,” Feist said. “One in five children in our region are food insecure and hungry. So that kind of tells you the impact that our program has.”

During the Christmas in July Drive, food donations are picked up from partnering organizations and brought to the food bank. Then the donations are distributed by the food bank’s member agencies to those in need across the Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wyoming, and Susquehanna counties.

“Organizations like soup kitchens and food pantries, shelters, residential programs, anything like that. We will disperse them out to our member agencies in those four counties,” she said.

Feist says there are about 150 member agencies that work with the food bank. The Christmas in July food drive will continue through the month of July. Donation barrels are located at FNCB Bank, Wegmans, and Boscov’s.

Christmas in July is sponsored by FNCB Bank, Wegmans, Boscov’s PPL, UGI, Eyewitness News, and Prudential.