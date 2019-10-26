Christmas Cookie Fundraiser

Looking for cookies for Christmas, but with no time to bake?

At the Sophia Coxe Foundation, we know there is something extra special about fresh baked cookies for the holidays. Let us do the baking for you! We have taken our guests’ favorite cookies that have been served at our teas during the year and baked them just for these Christmas trays – 3 dozen per tray – for only $20 a tray.

We can bet our Christmas cookies will be the favorite dessert or gift this holiday season! Our cookies are baked fresh daily and made with zero preservatives.

To order send a check to the Sophia Coxe Foundation or order on our website www.sophiacoxefoundation.com.

All order must be in by November 22 and picked up at the Sophia Coxe house on December 21st and 22nd.

Please designate no nuts if you do NOT want cookies with nuts and notate if you need the cookies earlier than December 21st.

We are limited in the number of orders we can fill, so order early.

﻿You can obtain tickets by going to our web site www.sophiacoxefoundation.com or by sending a check to Sophia Coxe Foundation, PO Box 235, Drifton, PA. 18221.

