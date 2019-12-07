Christine Lavin at The Cooperage

RiverVibes is pleased to welcome the wildly entertaining folkZinger Christine Lavin back to the Cooperage stage on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30pm. The NY Times calls Christine Lavin “A garrulous comic observer of contemporary manners.”

Christine Lavin began her professional life as a waitress at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs in 1975. That’s where she met Dave Van Ronk, who encouraged her to relocate to NYC so that he could teach her how to play her guitar properly. Forty-two years later she’s recorded 24 solo albums, produced 10 compilations, has written two children’s’ books, and an award-winning “mem-wha?”, COLD PIZZA FOR BREAKFAST.

Christine performs concerts all over the US, Canada, and points beyond (Australia, Germany, Israel), often hosting knitting circles and Downton Abbey-style napkin folding backstage at each show. Songs of hers have been performed by artists as diverse as Broadway stars Betty Buckley, Sutton Foster, Karen Ziemba, and Klea Blackhurst, cabaret divas Andrea Marcovicci, Barbara Brussell, and Colleen McHugh, the a cappella Dartmouth Decibelles, and The Accidentals, winners of the National Harmony Sweepstakes Championship.