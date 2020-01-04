The Central PA Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Men & Women of Business Calendar, and the 2020 Directory, are now available at the Chamber office.

Free copies may be picked up between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday, at 30 Lawton Lane, Milton.

The calendar returns for a second year, featuring several Central PA Chamber members. All photography was professionally shot by Hosterman Photography & Design. This year’s photographed members include: Bucknell Sports Properties, T-Ross Brothers Construction, Inc., Forest House Hotel, Keystone Advertising Specialties, Pinpoint Federal Credit Union, XW Construction, Weaver Wireless Consultants, Raceway Mobile Storage, Family Care For Children & Youth, Watsontown Dental, as well as members of the 2019 President’s Club and the Chamber staff.

The Central PA Chamber celebrates 115 years in 2020, and the celebration lasts all year! In addition to member listings, Chamber information and benefits, pictures and more, the 2020 Directory includes archived photographs and a historic timeline. All members and the general public are encouraged to get their hands on this keepsake.

The number of available calendars and directories are limited, so don’t delay!