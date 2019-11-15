Carrier Transicold’s “Cool” Gift Helps Central PA Food Bank

— The gift of an X4™ Series Model 7300 trailer refrigeration unit from Carrier Transicold is helping the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank fulfill its vision that “No One Should Be Hungry” in the 27-county region it serves.

The unit, which refrigerates nutritious fruits, vegetables and other food products during transport, was provided through a grant from Carrier Transicold and its parent company, United Technologies Corp., to aid food banks in the Feeding America network. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier, a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

“This grant from Carrier Transicold enables the food bank to enhance the flow of refrigerated and frozen foods to our partner agencies,” said Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

“This investment in our transportation aligns perfectly with our strategies to provide better access to better food for our neighbors in need throughout Central Pennsylvania.”

The refrigeration unit was installed on a 53-foot trailer by Carrier Transicold of Pennsylvania, an affiliate of Penn Power Group, in Harrisburg. “Our team was very proud to be able to help the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank through this program,” said Tim Shustack, territory manager, Carrier Transicold of Pennsylvania. “The food bank does a tremendous amount of good serving individuals and families throughout a vast portion of the state, and it’s terrific that this unit can help them deliver more food, more cost-effectively.”

Working with a network of more than 1,000 partner agencies and programs, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank provides meals to more than 135,000 people each month.

Since 2017, the Carrier Transicold program supporting Feeding America has gifted $450,000 worth of truck and trailer refrigeration units, including installation, to various food banks.

Beyond the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, the program is helping food banks serving parts of Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Utah.

“Carrier’s cold chain technologies help to preserve, protect and deliver nutritious perishable food throughout the global community, including in emerging countries where the demand is great,” said Jon Shaw, director, sustainability, Carrier Transicold & Refrigeration Systems. “However, there are critical needs here in the U.S., and by supporting Feeding America and its network members, we have an opportunity to help transport food to those most in need.”