Candy’s Place and the Lands at Hillside Farm will host a Caregivers Fatigue Workshop.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 21 at the Lands at Hillside. The workshop will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm.

It will include the workshop, a tour of the grounds and time with the animals at the farm. The workshop is offered free to clients and caregivers enrolled at Candy’s Place.

There is a $10 donation for the public. Please call to register by September 14 -570-714-8900.