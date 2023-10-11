PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Sarah Airgood from the Greater Carbondale YMCA and Katie Moran from the Greater Scranton YMCA.

The YMCA’s well-being initiative works to provide classes, support groups, trainings, tools, and resources to the community free of charge. No membership required!

Some classes include Yoga, mindfulness, nutrition, meditation, art classes, and the ever popular Art of Connection class.

The YMCA is also holding the Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness and Memorial event on October 15 at the Anthracite Hotel. The event hopes to build community for those who are grieving.

For more information, and to register, visit GreaterCarbondaleYMCA.org/site/wellbeing-initiative or call 570-536-0611.