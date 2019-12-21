Candy’s Place to Offer Expressive Arts Workshop

Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be offering an expressive arts workshop, The Art of Gratitude at their center in Forty Fort.

Beginning Tuesday, January 7th Candy’s Place will offer an expressive art workshop called the Art of Gratitude.

The workshop will be held at Candy’s Place every Tuesday in January from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm. This workshop includes meditation, guided imagery, poetry and mixed media journaling. It will be open to the public and will be run by Linda Keck. M.A., Licensed Psychologist/Artist. The cost of the workshop is $20.00 each week or $75.00 if you pay in advance. Participants will need a 5.5 x 8.5 or larger sketchbook.

For more information contact Linda at Lskeck@gmail.com or by phone (570) 466-0464. To make a reservation please contact Candy’s Place, (570) 714-8800

As a cancer wellness and resource center, we work hard to provide beneficial services to our clients and their loved ones. Our team strives to welcome, support, and provide hope for those living with a cancer diagnosis.

Our services are free to anyone 18 years of age or older with any type of cancer and to their caregivers as well. We also offer services to the public for a small fee. There are a variety of services and programs to choose from.

Hope, renewal, support…for the whole journey.

For more information on Candy’s Place contact Lisa Orlandini, Director at (570) 714-8800 or lisa@cancerwellnessnepa.org