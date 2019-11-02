Candy’s Place to hold Holiday Fundraiser

Candy’s Place, Cancer & Wellness Center will hold a holiday Winter Wonderland, One Holiday Stop Shoppe and Artisan Fair at their center in Forty-Fort.

Save the date! Candy’s Place, Cancer & Wellness Center will be having a holiday Winter Wonderland, One Stop Holiday Shoppe & Artisan Fair on Saturday December 7th. The event will be held at their center, 190 Welles St, Suite 166, from 10:00am to 3:00pm. Mr. & Mrs. Claus will be there to take pictures with the kids and get you in the holiday spirit! There will also be unique vendors, artists, basket raffle, silent auction, continental breakfast, face painting and kid friendly activities too! Just drop by or book your visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus by calling (570)714-8800.

As a cancer wellness and resource center, we work hard to provide beneficial services to our clients and their loved ones. Our team strives to welcome, support, and provide hope for those living with a cancer diagnosis.

Our services are free to anyone 18 years of age or older, any gender, with any type of cancer and to their caregivers as well. We also offer services to the public for a small fee. There are a variety of services and programs to choose from.

Hope, renewal, support…for the whole journey.

For more information on Candy’s Place contact Jonelle Smith, Office Supervisor at (570) 714-8800 or jonelle@cancerwellnessnepa.org