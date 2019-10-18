Candy’s Place New Spin on Fundraising

Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center, is skipping the traditional fundraising gala frenzy so that you can relax in your comfy pants, raise a cup on your own or, invite over a few friends, and support Candy’s Place in a fun new way!

Through the month of October, you can participate in Candy’s Place Stay-at-Home Tea. To participate, please consider making a donation in the amount that fits your budget. Most donors give between $25-$150 per person. All proceeds benefit Candy’s Place programs. If you want to share in the fun simply tag us or check in on social media while you enjoy your tea and you’ll be automatically entered into a drawing for a bottle of wine and $30 in lottery tickets! We also have prizes for the most money raised for one party and for the party that is the furthest away from our center.

For more details call 570-714-8800 or check out our Facebook (@cancerwellnessnepa) and Instagram (candys_place1) pages. Donations can also be made through our website at www.cancerwellnessnepa.org/tea.

As a cancer wellness and resource center, we work hard to provide beneficial services to our clients and their loved ones. Our team strives to welcome, support, and provide hope for those living with a cancer diagnosis.

Our services are free to anyone 18 years of age or older with any type of cancer and to their caregivers as well. We also offer services to the public for a small fee. There are a variety of services and programs to choose from.

Hope, renewal, support…for the whole journey.

For more information on Candy’s Place contact Jonelle Smith, Office Supervisor at (570) 714-8800 or jonelle@cancerwellnessnepa.org