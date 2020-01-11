Candy’s Place Adds Grief Support Group

Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center in January.

Beginning Tuesday, January 14th Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center. The group is open to the public and will be held the first Tuesday of each month at 6:00pm. The group will be led by Linda Keck .M.A., a Licensed Psychologist. If you would like to join the group or have any questions please call Candy’s Place, (570) 714-8800

As a cancer wellness and resource center, we work hard to provide beneficial services to our clients and their loved ones. Our team strives to welcome, support, and provide hope for those living with a cancer diagnosis.

Our services are free to anyone 18 years of age or older with any type of cancer and to their caregivers as well. We also offer services to the public for a small fee. There are a variety of services and programs to choose from.

Hope, renewal, support…for the whole journey.

For more information on Candy’s Place contact Lisa Orlandini, Director at (570) 714-8800 or lisa@cancerwellnessnepa.org