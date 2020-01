The Committee to Help Handicapped Infants and Parents Succeed (C.H.H.I.P.S.) is hosting a Cavatelli and Meatball Dinner on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM.

Dinner will be served at Holy Rosary Church Hall. Dine-in or Take Outs available.

Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children under 12. Tickets are available in advance from any C.H.H.I.P.S. Member or also available at the door.

Learn more about C.H.I.P.P.S‘

(Information from Rocco Colangelo, Jr.