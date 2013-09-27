Buddy Check

Gallery of Hope

Awareness, screenings, and early detection are the keys in the fight against breast cancer. If detected early, the five-year survival rate for localized breast cancer is 97%. That’s why Blue Cross of Northeastern Pennsylvania created the Gallery of Hope.

Since 2000, the Gallery of Hope has been sharing the stories of breast cancer survivors from throughout northeastern and north central Pennsylvania . . . women and men whose experiences help us educate others.

If you know someone who's battled breast cancer and been an inspiration to others, nominate them for this year’s Gallery of Hope by clicking on the box below. And help us spread the word by displaying the traveling Gallery at your facility or event. Simply click on the "Request" link below.

Nominate a survivor from your community.