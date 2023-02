WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Northeastern Pennsylvania natives Breaking Benjamin are coming home for a performance.

The concert, which is scheduled for May 18, will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza at 7:00 p.m.

The band will be joined by Bush and Another Day Dawns.

Tickets start at 39.95 and go on sale starting February 17 and can be purchased online at LiveNation, Ticketmaster, and in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at the Mohegan Sun Arena.