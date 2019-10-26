Boback Announces November Outreach Hours

Rep. Karen Boback (R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming) today announced her office’s outreach schedule for the month of November. These events will be weather permitting and feature representatives from several organizations offering their assistance.

“My staff and I are here to help with state-related issues,” said Boback. “I offer these monthly outreach hours to ensure residents of the 117th District have access to the great opportunities for veterans’ assistance, help with federal issues, information about starting a small business and more.”

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, the American Legion will hold office hours at Boback’s Tunkhannock district office, located at 133 W. Tioga St., Suite 4, in Tunkhannock from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A claims consultant from the American Legion will provide the assistance. Area veterans may seek assistance and information pertaining to specific benefits and programs. Additional meetings will be held on the first Wednesday of every month. Appointments may be made by calling Boback’s Tunkhannock office at 570-836-4777.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, a representative from the VFW will be at Boback’s Dallas district office, located at 105 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive, Dallas, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist veterans. There is no appointment necessary for the VFW outreach hours.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, a representative from the Center for Independent Living will be available by appointment at Boback’s Tunkhannock district office. Please call the Tunkhannock office at 570-836-4777 to make an appointment.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the American Legion will hold office hours at Boback’s Dallas district office, located at 105 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A claims consultant from the American Legion will provide the assistance. Area veterans may seek assistance and information pertaining to specific benefits and programs. Additional meetings will be held on the fourth Tuesday of every month. Appointments can be made by calling Boback’s Dallas office at 570-675-6000.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, a representative from the University of Scranton Small Business Development Center will be at Boback’s Tunkhannock district office from 10 a.m. to noon. The University of Scranton Small Business Development Center provides educational programs and no-cost, confidential consulting services to entrepreneurs looking to start or grow a small business.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, a representative from Wilkes University Small Business Development Center will be at Boback’s Dallas district office from 9-11 a.m. Constituents interested in starting a small business or who need assistance with their business can receive free counseling and advice.

**Please note, due to staffing changes, the Mobile Vet Center that operates on the second Monday of the month in the Ace Hardware-Brady and Cavany Store parking lot in Eaton Township will be unavailable until further notice.

