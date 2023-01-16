SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The much-loved Heeler family will be coming to the Scranton Cultural Center with the Bluey live show this spring.

The Emmy® Award-winning animated preschool series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+ will be “taking the show on the road” to the Scranton Cultural Center.

According to officials, Bluey’s Big Play the Stage Show! will be making its way to Scranton on Tuesday, April 11, and Wednesday, April 12 at 6:00 p.m.

NAC Entertainment: Darren Thomas NAC Entertainment:Darren Thomas

Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli as they’ve never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on their very first live theater show in the U.S. featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets.

Tickets go on sale Monday, January 23 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available at the Scranton

Cultural Center box office or online at Ticketmaster.