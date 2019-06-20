Blowout Sale at Old JCC

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Blowout Sale at Old Jewish Community Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Recently the doors to the center closed. But new doors opened at the Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

The old building holds many memories and a lot of great items for sale.

Office furniture, chairs, file cabinets, bookcases, kitchen items and many other pieces for sale at low prices. Everything must go!

The old center is located on 60 South River Street, in Wilkes-Barre.

This sale is one day only, Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

For more information on the sale contact Bob Hunt, Facility Director, (570) 417-7793

