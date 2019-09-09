Bloomsburg University to Host Big Dog Reading Series

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and its Big Dog Reading Series is hosting two programs this fall.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, award-winning poet Tyler Mill will read from her work at 6 p.m. in Monty’s on the upper campus. Then on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. in Monty’s, Jerry Wemple, professor of English and the Jack and Helen Evans Endowed Faculty Fellow, and Claire Lawrence, professor of English, will read from their works. Both events are free and open to the public.

Mills is the author of two poetry collections: Hawk Parable, winner of the 2017 Akron Poetry Prize, and Tongue Lyre, winner of the 2011 Crab Orchard Series in Poetry First Book Award. She also has a chapbook (small book of poetry), The City Scattered, winner of the 2019 Snowbound Chapbook Award, that will soon be published.

Wemple is the author of three published poetry collections. His poems and essays are included in numerous journals and anthologies. Lawrence has published fiction, nonfiction, and poetry in numerous journals and anthologies, including Literary Mama, Tri-Quarterly, Crab Orchard Review, and The New Earth Reader.

The Big Dog Reading Series, now in its 20th year, is sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts and the Department of English.

(Information Tom McGuire Director of Media Relations, Content Strategy

Written By: Nick Sanayka, Media Relations Intern at Bloomsburg University)