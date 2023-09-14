BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This year marks the 168 Annual Bloomsburg Fair, which began in 1855. However, many are simply asking when exactly is the fair.

The 168 Annual Bloomsburg Fair begins on Friday, September 22, and runs for nine days until the following Saturday, September 30.

According to the fair’s website, Friday, September 22 is “Preview Day.” On this day the fair gates open at 2:00 p.m. and close at 9:00 p.m. The admission price for “Preview Day” is $3.00 for anyone over the age of 12. Anyone aged 12 and under will be permitted to enter for free, but remember some buildings and vendors will be closed until the next day.

The price of admission does not include parking nor does it have a ride pass for the day. Parking tickets will cost the driver $5 and pre-sale ride passes can be purchased online for $20.

After “Preview Day,” starting Saturday, September 23 until Saturday, September 30 the fair gates open at 7:00 a.m. and stay open all day, depending on the weather.

Discount advanced admission tickets can be purchased at select Weis Markets, the ticket office, or online. Advanced tickets will save visitors money as they can purchase discount tickets at participating Weis Markets for only $7 or a pack of eight gate tickets for $48.

Advance tickets are available to buy at participating Weis Markets from now until September 30.

Advanced gate tickets are also $7 for anyone 13 years and older and anyone 12 years old or younger can enter for free. Advance gate tickets can be purchased online or by calling the ticket office at 570-387-4157.

The bundle that can be purchased includes eight gate tickets for $48, which can be torn and distributed to eight people, and are also available for purchase online.

The fair will also be hosting “Special Admission Days” where certain groups of individuals will be admitted inside for free.

Monday, September 25: Senior’s Day (Sponsored by the PA Lottery) (65 years of age and older will be admitted free).

(Sponsored by the PA Lottery) (65 years of age and older will be admitted free). Tuesday, September 26: Student Day (Ages 13 – 18 admitted for free). Also, $1 of each $8 general admission purchase will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville.

(Ages 13 – 18 admitted for free). Also, $1 of each $8 general admission purchase will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville. Wednesday, September 27: Military Day (Sponsored by the Kohrs Orangeade, there will be free admission to all military past and present with valid ID).

(Sponsored by the Kohrs Orangeade, there will be free admission to all military past and present with valid ID). Friday, September 29: Student Day (Ages 13 – 18 will be admitted for free).

The Bloomsburg Fair has everything from live concerts to a demolition derby, a sky ride, and even a dog show. Not to mention as much comfort food as you could eat.

For all information regarding advanced ticket sales, directions, entertainment, events, and food and craft vendors, visit the Bloomsburg Fair Association’s website.