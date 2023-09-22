BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 168 annual Bloomsburg Fair has officially begun and Saturday is filled with fun, food, and festivities.

Saturday, September 23 is “Weis Markets Day” and the first day the Bloomsburg Fairgates will be open all day from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

There is plenty to do at the fair on Saturday, all day and night long, there is something scheduled for everybody.

If you’re an animal lover it’s Livestock Day in the Keystone Agriculture Building. There will also be horse shows and pig races, and “Oscar the Awesome Ostrich” will be strolling through the fairgrounds throughout the day.

The 4 annual Grape Stomp Challenge is scheduled for Saturday, as well as, Brad Matchett, the Comedy Hypnotist, and the bands Mudflaps and Sapphire will be performing at different times in the bandshell.

The Bloomsburg Fair concert lineup for Saturday night is sure to be a “cool” one as “The I Love the 90’s Tour” is headlining the Weis Grandstand at 7:00 p.m. The show features Color Me Badd performing their number-one hit “All 4 Love,”; Tone Loc, best known for his hit songs “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina,” Young MC, performing his smash hit, “Bust A Move” and Vanilla Ice and his number one single, “Ice, Ice, Baby.”

The show is sure to make anyone who is familiar with these artists have a nostalgic night.

A list of daily events for Saturday, September 23 can be found below:

9:00 am to early afternoonLarge Arena4H Vocational Horse Show
9:00 AMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Onsite Registration/Practice
10:00 AMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #6
10:00 AMBissingers RingHighlander & Mini Zebu Cattle
11:00 AMWeis GrandstandHarness Racing with music by Dan & Galla
11:00 AMBandshellMudflaps
11:00 AMBissingers RingPigs and People program by Paul Yoachim
11:00 / 1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00Northeast ExtensionRock N Roll Pet Store Kids Show
11:00 am – 6:30 pmKeystone Ag BldgLivestock Day – Music by Jeff Conley
11:30 AMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #7
12:00 pm – 4:00 pmNear Barton HouseLanny L Lee – “The Balloon Guy”
12:00 / 2:00 / 4:00 / 6:00Northeast ExtensionAll-Star Barnyard Revue and Pig Races
12:00 PMBissingers RingMutton Busting
12:45 PMJohn Giger Sm ArenaFleece to Shawl Show
1:00 PMBissingers Ring“Hands On” learn how to show a sheep, contest
1:00 PMBandshellBrad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00 / 6:30Strolling FairgroundsOscar the Awesome Ostrich
1:30 PMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #8
2:00 PMBissingers RingHands-on Wool by Milheim Family
3:00 PMKeystone Ag Bldg4th Annual Daily Grape Stomp Challenge
3:00 PMBissingers RinPigs and People program by Paul Yoachim
3:00 PMBandshellMudflaps
3:30 PMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #9
4:00 PMLarge ArenaHitch Percheron & Haflinger Horses
4:00 PMBissingers RingFun with Alpaca’s by Caitlyn & Kiley O’Connor
5:00 PMBissingers RingMutton Busting
5:00 PMLivestock Kids AreaMusic by Dan & Galla
5:00 PMBandshellSapphire
5:30 PMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Extreme Vertical Competition
6:00 PMBissingers Ring“Hands On” learn how to show a sheep, contest
6:30 PMBandshellBrad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
7:00 PMBissingers RingFainting Goat Show by Thomas & Hampton Families
7:00 PMWeis GrandstandI Love the 90s Tour Featuring Vanilla Ice & More!
8:00 PMBandshellSapphire
For more information or a completed calendar of events for the week, head to the Bloomsburg Fair Association’s website.