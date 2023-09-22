BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 168 annual Bloomsburg Fair has officially begun and Saturday is filled with fun, food, and festivities.

Saturday, September 23 is “Weis Markets Day” and the first day the Bloomsburg Fairgates will be open all day from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

There is plenty to do at the fair on Saturday, all day and night long, there is something scheduled for everybody.

If you’re an animal lover it’s Livestock Day in the Keystone Agriculture Building. There will also be horse shows and pig races, and “Oscar the Awesome Ostrich” will be strolling through the fairgrounds throughout the day.

The 4 annual Grape Stomp Challenge is scheduled for Saturday, as well as, Brad Matchett, the Comedy Hypnotist, and the bands Mudflaps and Sapphire will be performing at different times in the bandshell.

The Bloomsburg Fair concert lineup for Saturday night is sure to be a “cool” one as “The I Love the 90’s Tour” is headlining the Weis Grandstand at 7:00 p.m. The show features Color Me Badd performing their number-one hit “All 4 Love,”; Tone Loc, best known for his hit songs “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina,” Young MC, performing his smash hit, “Bust A Move” and Vanilla Ice and his number one single, “Ice, Ice, Baby.”

Courtesy: The Bloomsburg Fair Association

The show is sure to make anyone who is familiar with these artists have a nostalgic night.

A list of daily events for Saturday, September 23 can be found below:

9:00 am to early afternoon Large Arena 4H Vocational Horse Show 9:00 AM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Onsite Registration/Practice 10:00 AM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #6 10:00 AM Bissingers Ring Highlander & Mini Zebu Cattle 11:00 AM Weis Grandstand Harness Racing with music by Dan & Galla 11:00 AM Bandshell Mudflaps 11:00 AM Bissingers Ring Pigs and People program by Paul Yoachim 11:00 / 1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00 Northeast Extension Rock N Roll Pet Store Kids Show 11:00 am – 6:30 pm Keystone Ag Bldg Livestock Day – Music by Jeff Conley 11:30 AM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #7 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm Near Barton House Lanny L Lee – “The Balloon Guy” 12:00 / 2:00 / 4:00 / 6:00 Northeast Extension All-Star Barnyard Revue and Pig Races 12:00 PM Bissingers Ring Mutton Busting 12:45 PM John Giger Sm Arena Fleece to Shawl Show 1:00 PM Bissingers Ring “Hands On” learn how to show a sheep, contest 1:00 PM Bandshell Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist 1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00 / 6:30 Strolling Fairgrounds Oscar the Awesome Ostrich 1:30 PM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #8 2:00 PM Bissingers Ring Hands-on Wool by Milheim Family 3:00 PM Keystone Ag Bldg 4th Annual Daily Grape Stomp Challenge 3:00 PM Bissingers Rin Pigs and People program by Paul Yoachim 3:00 PM Bandshell Mudflaps 3:30 PM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #9 4:00 PM Large Arena Hitch Percheron & Haflinger Horses 4:00 PM Bissingers Ring Fun with Alpaca’s by Caitlyn & Kiley O’Connor 5:00 PM Bissingers Ring Mutton Busting 5:00 PM Livestock Kids Area Music by Dan & Galla 5:00 PM Bandshell Sapphire 5:30 PM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Extreme Vertical Competition 6:00 PM Bissingers Ring “Hands On” learn how to show a sheep, contest 6:30 PM Bandshell Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist 7:00 PM Bissingers Ring Fainting Goat Show by Thomas & Hampton Families 7:00 PM Weis Grandstand I Love the 90s Tour Featuring Vanilla Ice & More! 8:00 PM Bandshell Sapphire Courtesy: Bloomsburgfair.com

For more information or a completed calendar of events for the week, head to the Bloomsburg Fair Association’s website.