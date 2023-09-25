BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 168 annual Bloomsburg Fair opened its gates Friday and had an “ice-covered” second night on Saturday.

Monday, September 5 is “PA Lotter Day,” at the fair that is sponsoring Senior’s Day, meaning FREE admission for all senior citizens who show proof of age 65 or older.

Monday at the fair is set to be a musical day with “John Stanky & The Coal Miners playing twice throughout the day, at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Playing twice during the day is the Johnny Cash tribute band, “Ole 97,” at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

There will also be a banjo contest held in between the two “Ole 97” shows at 6:30 p.m.

In the Weis Grandstand at 7:00 p.m. Richard Marx will be hitting the main stage with special guest STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas.

Courtesy: Bloomsburg Fair Association

A recording artist for 36 years and a professional songwriter for 39 years, Marx is best known for his number-one hits, “Satisfied,” and “Right Here Waiting.”

The Grammy-Award-winning songwriter has written a number-one single in each of the last four decades, an achievement only previously reached by the late Michael Jackson.

Marx has written songs for artists like Barbara Streisand, Keith Urban, Celine Dion, Daughtry, and NSYNC.

Special guest “STARSHIP” was formed in 1985 and has three number-one hit songs, “We Built This City,” “Sara,” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.”

The doors for the show open at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m.

A full list of scheduled daily events for Monday, September 25 can be found below:

8:00 AM John Giger Sm Arena Judging 4H Swine 9:00 AM A Avenue Wyoming Valley West High School Band 9:00 AM Large Arena FFA Skil-A-Thon Judging Team 9:00 AM Educational Bldg Horticulture Contest & Identification 9:00 AM Large Arena Livestock, Equine Science, Dairy & Agronomy Judging 10:00 AM A Avenue North Schuylkill High School Band 10:00 AM Bissingers Ring Highlander & Mini Zebu Cattle 11:00 PM All-Star Barnyard Revue and Pig Races John Stanky & the Coal Miners (Polka Music) 11:00 AM Bissingers Ring PA Rabbit Queen Mollilyn Petro, Rabbit Hopping Demo 11:00 / 1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00 Northeast Extension Rock N Roll Pet Store Kids Show 11:00 am – 6:30 pm Keystone Ag Bldg Agriculture 11:00 AM Education Bldg First Keystone Community Bank Speaker Series: Brian Campbell (Farmer Moofy) 11 am, 1 pm, 4 pm Ag/Hort Pavilion Music by Dan & Galla 11:30 AM A Avenue North Pocono High School Band (Marching only) 12:00 PM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Onsite Registration/Practice 12:00 PM Large Arena Judging 4H Dairy Beef 12:00 PM Bissingers Ring Hands-on Wool by Milheim Family 12:00 / 2:00 / 4:00 / 6:00 Northeast Extension Hands-on Wool by Milheim Family 12:30 PM Bandshell Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist 1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00 / 6:30 Strolling Fairgrounds Oscar the Awesome Ostrich 1:00 PM Barton House Making horseradish on the back porch 1:00 PM Educational Bldg FFA presentations 1:00 PM Bissingers Ring Mini Grand Prix 4H Horse Show 1:00 PM Large Arena Judging 4H Market Steers 2:00 PM John Giger Sm Arena Judging 4H Rabbits 2:00 PM Bissingers Ring Mutton Busting 2:00 PM Bandshell John Stanky & the Coal Miners (Polka Music) 2:00 PM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Training Seminar 2:15 PM Large Arena Judging 4H & Open Breeding Beef 3:00 PM Bissingers Ring “Hands On” learn how to show a sheep, contest 3:00 PM Keystone Ag Bldg 4th Annual Daily Grape Stomp Challenge 3:30 PM Bandshell Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist 4:00 PM Bissingers Ring Pigs and People program by Paul Yoachim 4:00 PM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #1 4:00 PM Education Bldg First Keystone Community Bank Speaker Series: Chris Hoffman (PA Farm Bureau President) 5:00 PM Bissingers Ring Hands on Wool by Milheim Family 5:00 PM Bandshell Ole 97 (Johnny Cash Tribute) 5:30 PM Large Arena 4H Horse & Pony Drill Team 4H Horse & Pony Drill Team 6:00 PM 6:00 pm Bissingers Rin Mutton Busting 6:00 PM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #2 6:30 PM Bandshell Banjo Contest 6:30 PM Large Arena Draft Horse Hitch Competition Draft Horse Hitch Competition 7:00 PM Bissingers Ring “Hands On” learn how to show a sheep, contest/The Painted Pony by Larissa Badman 7:00 PM Weis Grandstand Richard Marx with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas 8:00 PM Bandshell Ole 97 (Johnny Cash Tribute) Courtesy: Bloomsburg Fair Association

For more information or a completed calendar of events for the week, head to the Bloomsburg Fair Association’s website.