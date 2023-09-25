BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 168 annual Bloomsburg Fair opened its gates Friday and had an “ice-covered” second night on Saturday.

Monday, September 5 is “PA Lotter Day,” at the fair that is sponsoring Senior’s Day, meaning FREE admission for all senior citizens who show proof of age 65 or older.

Monday at the fair is set to be a musical day with “John Stanky & The Coal Miners playing twice throughout the day, at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Playing twice during the day is the Johnny Cash tribute band, “Ole 97,” at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

There will also be a banjo contest held in between the two “Ole 97” shows at 6:30 p.m.

In the Weis Grandstand at 7:00 p.m. Richard Marx will be hitting the main stage with special guest STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas.

Courtesy: Bloomsburg Fair Association

A recording artist for 36 years and a professional songwriter for 39 years, Marx is best known for his number-one hits, “Satisfied,” and “Right Here Waiting.”

The Grammy-Award-winning songwriter has written a number-one single in each of the last four decades, an achievement only previously reached by the late Michael Jackson.

Marx has written songs for artists like Barbara Streisand, Keith Urban, Celine Dion, Daughtry, and NSYNC.

Special guest “STARSHIP” was formed in 1985 and has three number-one hit songs, “We Built This City,” “Sara,” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.”

The doors for the show open at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m.

A full list of scheduled daily events for Monday, September 25 can be found below:

8:00 AMJohn Giger Sm ArenaJudging 4H Swine
9:00 AMA AvenueWyoming Valley West High School Band
9:00 AMLarge ArenaFFA Skil-A-Thon Judging Team
9:00 AMEducational BldgHorticulture Contest & Identification
9:00 AMLarge ArenaLivestock, Equine Science, Dairy & Agronomy Judging
10:00 AMA AvenueNorth Schuylkill High School Band
10:00 AMBissingers RingHighlander & Mini Zebu Cattle
11:00 PMAll-Star Barnyard Revue and Pig RacesJohn Stanky & the Coal Miners (Polka Music)
11:00 AMBissingers RingPA Rabbit Queen Mollilyn Petro, Rabbit Hopping Demo
11:00 / 1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00Northeast ExtensionRock N Roll Pet Store Kids Show
11:00 am – 6:30 pmKeystone Ag BldgAgriculture
11:00 AMEducation BldgFirst Keystone Community Bank Speaker Series: Brian Campbell (Farmer Moofy)
11 am, 1 pm, 4 pmAg/Hort PavilionMusic by Dan & Galla
11:30 AMA AvenueNorth Pocono High School Band (Marching only)
12:00 PMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Onsite Registration/Practice
12:00 PMLarge ArenaJudging 4H Dairy Beef
12:00 PMBissingers RingHands-on Wool by Milheim Family
12:00 / 2:00 / 4:00 / 6:00Northeast ExtensionHands-on Wool by Milheim Family
12:30 PMBandshellBrad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00 / 6:30Strolling FairgroundsOscar the Awesome Ostrich
1:00 PMBarton HouseMaking horseradish on the back porch
1:00 PMEducational BldgFFA presentations
1:00 PMBissingers RingMini Grand Prix 4H Horse Show
1:00 PMLarge ArenaJudging 4H Market Steers
2:00 PMJohn Giger Sm ArenaJudging 4H Rabbits
2:00 PMBissingers RingMutton Busting
2:00 PMBandshellJohn Stanky & the Coal Miners (Polka Music)
2:00 PMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Training Seminar
2:15 PMLarge ArenaJudging 4H & Open Breeding Beef
3:00 PMBissingers Ring“Hands On” learn how to show a sheep, contest
3:00 PMKeystone Ag Bldg4th Annual Daily Grape Stomp Challenge
3:30 PMBandshellBrad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
4:00 PMBissingers RingPigs and People program by Paul Yoachim
4:00 PMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #1
4:00 PMEducation BldgFirst Keystone Community Bank Speaker Series: Chris Hoffman (PA Farm Bureau President)
5:00 PMBissingers RingHands on Wool by Milheim Family
5:00 PMBandshellOle 97 (Johnny Cash Tribute)
5:30 PMLarge Arena 4H Horse & Pony Drill Team4H Horse & Pony Drill Team
6:00 PM6:00 pm Bissingers RinMutton Busting
6:00 PMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #2
6:30 PMBandshellBanjo Contest
6:30 PMLarge Arena Draft Horse Hitch CompetitionDraft Horse Hitch Competition
7:00 PMBissingers Ring“Hands On” learn how to show a sheep, contest/The Painted Pony by Larissa Badman
7:00 PMWeis GrandstandRichard Marx with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas
8:00 PMBandshellOle 97 (Johnny Cash Tribute)
Courtesy: Bloomsburg Fair Association

For more information or a completed calendar of events for the week, head to the Bloomsburg Fair Association’s website.