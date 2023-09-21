BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Before the 168th annual Bloomsburg Fair begins with a soft opening on Friday, whether you’re attending for the rides, the vendors and food, or just the fun of it, there are a few things those who plan on attending may need to know.

Established in 1855, Bloomsburg’s is the largest agriculture fair within the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Beginning with “Preview Day” on Friday, September 22 from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., visitors should keep in mind some buildings and vendors will be closed. After that, the fair runs from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. every day until Saturday, September 30.

Tickets can be purchased on the ticketing page of the Bloomsburg Fair Association website or at the Grandstand Ticket Office.

If you plan on attending, general parking is done in the main lot at 980 W. Main Street, Bloomsburg, PA 17815. The cost to park is $5 for cars and trucks, and cash is preferred. Transportation buses are allowed to park for free.

Handicapped parking is located in the front of the main parking lot between gates 3 and 5. The parking lot staff will direct those with the appropriate placards to the correct spot.

Occasionally on very high volume days, available spots will be limited. Severely handicapped people can be dropped off at gate 3 where benches are provided for them to wait while the car is parked in the main lot.

Advanced parking tickets can be purchased at the ticket office anytime before the fair.

Anyone attending a show in the Grandstand area of the fair, regardless of age, must show a ticket to get in, including infants and children. Also, Grandstand show ticket holders must have an admission ticket to get into the fair as well.

There are also special sections for wheelchairs and motorized carts. These tickets can not be ordered online. You must call or come to the Grandstand Ticket Office to purchase these. Wheelchairs and motorized chairs can not sit in the aisles.

There will be wheelchairs, scooters, and wagons to rent provided by Stillwater Scooter. They’re available at Main Gates 3 and 5 between 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and prices are as follows:

3 Hours $25

5 Hours $35

8 Hours $50

12 Hours $65

If anyone who rents one decides to stay at the fair longer than originally anticipated, an additional $5 an hour will be charged to the initial rental price, and there are no refunds or early returns.

Manual wheelchairs and wagons to pull the kids are also available to rent for $15 for the day.

Rentals are on a first-come, first-serve basis, but the company should have enough inventory to where only on rare occasions would it run out of scooters. If that happens, they will maintain a waiting list and get you a scooter ASAP.

More information on mobile rentals can be found by visiting Stillwater Scooter’s website.

There are always plenty of vendors at the fair. Whether it is food, agriculture, or animals to find a specific vendor the fair has streets set up that are labeled and numbered A Avenue to F Avenue and 1st Street to 12th Street, like any other city or town. Each vendor has an address that can be found on the Bloomsburg Fair Association website.

Also, vendor and building hours open and close at different times depending on the type:

Outdoor Vendor Hours: (10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.) (Saturday to Saturday)

Indoor Vendor Hours: (9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.) (Saturday to Saturday)

Ride Hours: (11:00 a.m. – Closing) (Saturday to Saturday)

Exhibit Buildings Hours: (9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.) (Saturday to Saturday)

Barton House Hours: (10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.) (Saturday to Saturday)

Dog Show Building Hours: (10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.) (Saturday to Saturday)

Keystone Agricultural Center Hours: (9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.) (Saturday to Saturday) Occasionally, extreme weather conditions may alter these times.



Some visitors love to go to the fair for the rides as well. Advance ride passes are $20 and they must be purchased before Thursday, September 21. The Pre-Sale Wristband Voucher is good for any day of the fair.

You must bring the pre-purchased voucher to the “Amusements of America Kiosk” at the fair for an all-day wristband. The voucher is valid for one scan, and one person for one day.

If you miss the pre-sale, you can purchase the discounted $20 wristband voucher from Monday, September 25 through Friday, September 29 at the Paid Admission Gates at the Fairgrounds.

The voucher is also only good from Monday, September 25 through Friday, September 29 and some rides are not included in the ride pass.

Visitors can also purchase all-day wristbands at the “Amusements of America Kiosk” for $25 any day during the Bloomsburg Fair.

For more information about rides visit the Amusements of America website.

The Bloomsburg Fair Association says they know you love your pets and they love animals, too, but they’re not allowed into the fair unless they are service animals. Guests who use service animals must retain control of their animals at all times and should keep them on a leash or harness while visiting.

For more information regarding rules & policies visit the Fairgrounds Rules & Policies page on The Bloomsburg Fair website.

The Bloomsburg Fair also offers RV parking for $40 per night in the camping lots for the fair and all other grounds events. Depending on the lot, some spots will have water, electric, and sewer hookups. During the fair, the general lot hookups are first come first serve.

Pre-registration is not necessary, but encouraged, as spaces are limited. People coming to the fair with RVs can purchase overnight passes in advance by downloading and mailing in the application, or by calling the main office directly. The deadline for advance purchases was two weeks prior to the event.

Check-in is from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. the week of the fair. If you’re coming in later you can register with the person on duty that morning.

A “Fair Week” camping application and a “Special Event” camping application can be found in the camping section of the website.

A dumpster is provided for the deposit of garbage. Sewage can be pumped out or dumped at the station for an additional fee.

The rules for RV Parking are as follows:

Quiet times are from 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Pets are allowed in the camping area, but no pets are allowed on the fairgrounds

No fire rings, fire pits, or open fires allowed

No dumping waste tanks on the ground, please use designated waste area

Vehicle capacity is limited for large events, with one vehicle maximum per site

Generators are allowed but must be turned off at 10:00 p.m. and can be restarted at 7:00 a.m.

Showers are also available on the fairgrounds for a fee as well and security is on watch 24/7 for the safety of everyone.

If you need cash quickly, ATMs are located near most buildings. Look for the yellow ATM box with the Bloomsburg Fair logo. For a map of ATM locations view the map on the fair’s website.

For any more information or questions you may have visit The Bloomsburg Fair Association’s website.