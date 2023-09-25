BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a rainy weekend, the 168th Bloomsburg Fair continues into the week, and PA live! co-host Chris Bohinski was live in Columbia County to highlight the many vendors and attractions at the week-long fair on Monday.

Bohinski advises anyone who is coming to the Bloomsburg Fair to come hungry, especially when visiting Joe’s Donuts. Joe from Hazleton explains that they have been making donuts since 2011. Uncle George, who is lending a helping hand, has been making donuts for 15 years. They offer a variety of donuts, such as peanut butter chocolate with powdered sugar, Birthday Cake, and cinnamon glazed donuts.

From Lewisburg, Pete the “Pickle Guy” and his crews offer a wide variety of pickles for people to enjoy while visiting the Bloomsburg Fair. There are 32 types of pickles to try, such as old-fashioned, barreled, and Bohinski was able to try apple pie pickles. There are also deep-fried pickles and peppers to keep you warm amid the rainy weather.

Chris Bohinski tours the grounds at the 168th Bloomsburg Fair, happening now through Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Columbia County.