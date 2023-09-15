BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s just about time for the 168th Annual Bloomsburg Fair, and many are getting ready to devour their favorite deep-fried, sauce-smothered, and grilled fair foods.

If you’re hitting the fairgrounds for the week, below is a list of food vendors to keep in mind when you’re tummy starts rumbling.

A fan favorite, Bloomin Onion, owned by Ed Folk, serves up their famous bloomin’ onions with other sweet and savory snacks like funnel cakes and mozzarella cheese sticks.

The fairgrounds are massive, so to quench your thirst grab a refreshing orangeade from Kohr’s Famous Fresh Fruit Orangeade, as they have been serving the popular drink at the fair for over 90 years.

For some good old-fashioned comfort food be sure to check out Brody’s Mac Shack. Owned by Jeremy Limerick, the shack serves a variety of good eats such as BBQ, hog fries, nachos, street tacos, and a variety of Mac n’ Cheese.

A fan favorite, The Flying Cauldron Cafe will also be back at the fair this year selling their foods, especially their popular PA Dutch Tacos, a unique take on chicken and waffles.

D Squared Concessions, owned by Ralph Defrain, are famous for their fried jalapeno on a stick, for those who want their deep-fried foods with a little kick. They also have an array of deep-fried desserts for every deep-fried food lover.

If you’re the type that likes to try different foods, Feed the Beast is definitely for you. Owned by Leroy Jennings, this vendor will be serving up foods like alligator bites and frog legs, as well as camel, yak, python, and rattlesnake, for the daring eater.

For the dessert lover, there are plenty of places to stop such as Pipo’s Ice Cream Roll, which serves up their popular rolled ice cream; Pop N Pop serves lollipops and drinks; Sarge’s Snow Cones, the place to go for snow cones and cotton candy.

And of course, no trip to the Bloomsburg Fair would be complete without apple dumplings and ice cream. Vance’s Apple Dumpling, owned by Jim Vance, doesn’t serve his apple dumplings with just any ice cream, his are served with a side of ice cream from the Penn State Berkey Creamery.

Of course, this list of food vendors is just a sampling of places to stop and grab a bite to eat at the fair this year. For a full list of vendors visit the Bloomsburg Fair Association’s website.