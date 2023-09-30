BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 168th edition of the Bloomsburg Fair is in its final hours.

This year’s edition had its ups and downs weatherwise, but it is finishing strong. 28/22’s News headed to the fairground for the last day of the fun and food-filled event.

Saturday the Bloomsburg Fair comes to an end after nine days of food, fun, and activities but as they say, all good things must come to an end.

It was one last hurrah on Saturday on this year’s edition of the Bloomsburg Fair. During the nine days, people got to cuddle with baby goats, enjoy carnival games, and so much more.

“It’s like a little tradition that we come every single year. We just love like the animals and the really great food here, and it’s just like a really good hometown thing that we come back to like so fun seeing the community come together,” said Carlos Perillo of Wapwallopen.

Whether it’s a family tradition or the sense of community that brings you out, one thing everyone can agree on is that they all look forward to the food.

“I like the food; Food is great. We had the potato pancakes and we’re looking for top of the beef, which we do every year. It’s a tradition,” said Dave Perillo, of Wapwallopen.

The folks at Benton Cider Mill which has been at the fair since 1982 say what brings them back time after time is the people.

“It’s something we like to come back for every year and we always get the same spot and people know where to look for us and I think that tradition we gotta keep it alive,” said Douglas Campbell, press operator, Benton Cider Mill.

The cider is all made fresh on sight.

“We usually start off with about four or five tons of apples. They’ll go right through the grinder. It will kind of get pulverized about ten racks at a time and just get all the juice out of it,” Campbell added.

This year, the fair weather has not been the best, and it shows in the numbers. Less than 47,0000 people attended during a wet opening weekend, including just 18,636 on Sunday. Some fair weather for the last day of the fair is exactly what organizers, vendors, and fairgoers needed

“We’re just really happy to be here today on the last day. It’s really beautiful out so we’re just enjoying the day,” Carlos Perillo continued.

If you haven’t had a chance to get to the Bloomsburg Fair yet you have until 9:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Also, last Sunday’s attendance at the Bloomsburg Fair was the least on record for any opening weekend day dating back to at least 2008.

The fair was canceled twice in recent history. Once in 2020 because of the pandemic, and in 2011 because of flooding.