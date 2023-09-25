BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 168 annual Bloomsburg Fair is now officially at the halfway mark until it’s over, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty to do and see at the fairgrounds.

Tuesday, September 26, is “Student Day,” at the fair, as all students ages 13-18 will be admitted to the fair for free. Also, $1 of every $8 general admission ticket purchased is being donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville.

Along with the fried food, vendors, games, rides, and fun at the Bloomsburg Fair, there are shows scheduled as well.

The Montgomery High School band will be playing throughout the day and Oscar the Awsome Ostrich will be making his rounds greeting visitors.

Brad Matchett, Comedy Hypnotist will also be performing twice during the day, as well as, Rick K. Roadtrip and Nashville Music Company, with a fiddle contest at 6:30 p.m.

Bullride Mania will be going on inside the Weis Grandstand, as doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m.

A list of daily events for Tuesday, September 26 can be found below:

Time Location Activity 8:00 AM John Giger Sm Arena Judging 4H Market Lambs 9:00 AM Large Arena Judging Color Breed Cattle 9:00 AM A Avenue Montgomery High School Band 9:00 AM Educational Bldg Family & Consumer Sciences (FCS) judging & presentations 10:00 AM A Avenue Mount Carmel High School Band 10:00 AM Bissingers Ring Harnessing Haflingers by Zack Stout 11:00 AM Bandshell Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist 11:00 AM Bissingers Ring Mini Zebu Cattle by Reabuck Ranch 11:00 / 1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00 Northeast Extension Rock N Roll Pet Store Kids Show 11:00 am – 6:30 pm Keystone Ag Bldg Heritage Day – Music by Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass 11:00 AM Education Bldg First Keystone Community Bank Speaker Series: Samantha Klinger & Holly McCarty (Columbia Farm Service Agency) 12:00 PM John Giger Sm Arena Judging 4H Breeding Sheep 12:00 PM Bissingers Ring Mini White Dexter Cattle by Valley Smithey Farms 12:00 PM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Onsite Registration/Practice 12:00 / 2:00 / 4:00 / 6:00 Northeast Extension Mini Grand Prix 4H Horse Show 12:30 PM Bandshell Rick K Roadtrip 1:00 PM Barton House Butter making in a glass butter churn on the back porch 1:00 PM Bissingers Ring Hands-on Wool by Milheim Family 1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00 Ag/Hort Pavilion Music by Dan & Galla 1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00 / 6:30 Strolling Fairgrounds Oscar the Awesome Ostrich 2:00 PM John Giger Sm Arena Judging 4H Market Goats 2:00 PM Bissingers Ring Highlander Cattle, Mini Zebu & Mini White Dexter Cattle 2:00 PM Bandshell Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist 2:00 PM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Training Seminar 3:00 PM Bissingers Ring Pigs and People program by Paul Yoachim 3:00 PM Keystone Ag Bldg 4th Annual Daily Grape Stomp Challenge 3:30 PM Bandshell Nashville Music Co (Country Music) 4:00 PM Bissingers Ring Dash’s Lunging with Purpose & Remi (the Stallion) 4:00 PM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #3 4:00 PM Education Bldg First Keystone Community Bank Speaker Series: Denise Bosworth (Rohrbach’s Farm Market) 4:30 PM John Giger Sm Arena Judging 4H Breeding & Open Boer Goats 5:00 PM Educational Bldg Cupcake Wars judging 5:00 PM Bandshell Rick K Roadtrip 5:00 PM Large Arena Hitch Percheron & Haflinger Horses 5:00 PM Bissingers Ring Wild to Mild by Frosty Oak Stables/the Painted Pony by Larissa Badman 6:00 PM Large Arena 4H Horse & Pony Drill Team 6:00 PM Bissingers Ring Fun with Alpaca’s by Caitlyn & Kiley O’ Connor 6:00 PM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #4 6:30 PM Bandshell Fiddle Contest 6:30 PM Weis Grandstand Bull Ride Mania featuring Barrel Racing 7:00 PM Bissingers Ring Fun with Alpacas by Caitlyn & Kiley O’ Connor 8:00 PM Bandshell Nashville Music Co (Country Music) Courtesy: Bloomsburg Fair Association

For more information or a completed calendar of events for the week, head to the Bloomsburg Fair Association’s website.