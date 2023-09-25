BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 168 annual Bloomsburg Fair is now officially at the halfway mark until it’s over, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty to do and see at the fairgrounds.

Tuesday, September 26, is “Student Day,” at the fair, as all students ages 13-18 will be admitted to the fair for free. Also, $1 of every $8 general admission ticket purchased is being donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville.

Along with the fried food, vendors, games, rides, and fun at the Bloomsburg Fair, there are shows scheduled as well.

The Montgomery High School band will be playing throughout the day and Oscar the Awsome Ostrich will be making his rounds greeting visitors.

Brad Matchett, Comedy Hypnotist will also be performing twice during the day, as well as, Rick K. Roadtrip and Nashville Music Company, with a fiddle contest at 6:30 p.m.

Bullride Mania will be going on inside the Weis Grandstand, as doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m.

A list of daily events for Tuesday, September 26 can be found below:

TimeLocationActivity
8:00 AMJohn Giger Sm ArenaJudging 4H Market Lambs
9:00 AMLarge ArenaJudging Color Breed Cattle
9:00 AMA AvenueMontgomery High School Band
9:00 AMEducational BldgFamily & Consumer Sciences (FCS) judging & presentations
10:00 AMA AvenueMount Carmel High School Band
10:00 AMBissingers RingHarnessing Haflingers by Zack Stout
11:00 AMBandshellBrad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
11:00 AMBissingers RingMini Zebu Cattle by Reabuck Ranch
11:00 / 1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00Northeast ExtensionRock N Roll Pet Store Kids Show
11:00 am – 6:30 pmKeystone Ag BldgHeritage Day – Music by Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass
11:00 AMEducation BldgFirst Keystone Community Bank Speaker Series: Samantha Klinger & Holly McCarty (Columbia Farm Service Agency)
12:00 PMJohn Giger Sm ArenaJudging 4H Breeding Sheep
12:00 PMBissingers RingMini White Dexter Cattle by Valley Smithey Farms
12:00 PMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Onsite Registration/Practice
12:00 / 2:00 / 4:00 / 6:00Northeast ExtensionMini Grand Prix 4H Horse Show
12:30 PMBandshellRick K Roadtrip
1:00 PMBarton HouseButter making in a glass butter churn on the back porch
1:00 PMBissingers RingHands-on Wool by Milheim Family
1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00Ag/Hort PavilionMusic by Dan & Galla
1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00 / 6:30Strolling FairgroundsOscar the Awesome Ostrich
2:00 PMJohn Giger Sm ArenaJudging 4H Market Goats
2:00 PMBissingers RingHighlander Cattle, Mini Zebu & Mini White Dexter Cattle
2:00 PMBandshellBrad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
2:00 PMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Training Seminar
3:00 PMBissingers RingPigs and People program by Paul Yoachim
3:00 PMKeystone Ag Bldg4th Annual Daily Grape Stomp Challenge
3:30 PMBandshellNashville Music Co (Country Music)
4:00 PMBissingers RingDash’s Lunging with Purpose & Remi (the Stallion)
4:00 PMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #3
4:00 PMEducation BldgFirst Keystone Community Bank Speaker Series: Denise Bosworth (Rohrbach’s Farm Market)
4:30 PMJohn Giger Sm ArenaJudging 4H Breeding & Open Boer Goats
5:00 PMEducational BldgCupcake Wars judging
5:00 PMBandshellRick K Roadtrip
5:00 PMLarge ArenaHitch Percheron & Haflinger Horses
5:00 PMBissingers RingWild to Mild by Frosty Oak Stables/the Painted Pony by Larissa Badman
6:00 PMLarge Arena4H Horse & Pony Drill Team
6:00 PMBissingers RingFun with Alpaca’s by Caitlyn & Kiley O’ Connor
6:00 PMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #4
6:30 PMBandshellFiddle Contest
6:30 PMWeis GrandstandBull Ride Mania featuring Barrel Racing
7:00 PMBissingers RingFun with Alpacas by Caitlyn & Kiley O’ Connor
8:00 PMBandshellNashville Music Co (Country Music)
Courtesy: Bloomsburg Fair Association

For more information or a completed calendar of events for the week, head to the Bloomsburg Fair Association’s website.