BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Now that the 168 annual Bloomsburg Fair is officially halfway over, on Wednesday, it’s paying tribute to those who have served in the United States Military.

On Wednesday, September 27, Military Veterans, both past and present, will gain free admission with proper ID. It’s also “Kohr’s Orange Aid Day.’

To honor those Veterans who served in the military at 10:00 a.m., a “Veterans Ceremony” is scheduled in the Bandshell, free stage.

Around 10:10 a.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Sergeant Melissa J Meyers (MacDowell)-United States Marine Corps., a Combat Veteran.

Which will be followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pennsylvania State Treasurer, Stacy Garrity.

There will also be a Veterans’ Address with a special guest, Major General James McCormack.

Also, Representative Robert Leadbeter will be there to recognize Veterans and present a 25-Year Citation to the Fair Board.

Watch Leadbeter's address at the Bloomsburg Fair:
At 10:30 a.m., a Veteran’s Walk will be led by Representative Robert Leadbeter and Fair Board Members to the Veterans’ Expo at the rear of the education building.

The following Expo Vendors will be located in the Expo area behind the education building:

  • State Rep Robert Leadbeter
  • Bill Hartzell
  • Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center
  • Patriot K9 Rescue, Inc
  • Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc.
  • Commonwealth University Military and Veteran Student Services
  • PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
  • Pennsylvania National Guard Family Program
  • Snyder County Veteran Affairs
  • Veterans Multi-Service Center
  • Compassus Hospice
  • American Legion, Department of Pennsylvania
  • PA Wounded Warriors
  • Keystone State Challenge Academy
  • Commonwealth University Military and Veteran Students Services / Student Veteran Association
  • Wreaths Across America c/o American Legion Riders Post 564 Millville PA
  • Montour County Veterans Affair
  • Catholic War Veterans, Dept of PA.
  • Scranton Vet Center
  • Veterans Promise
  • Pennsylvania Military Museum
  • Humana, Inc.
  • Camp Freedom, Inc.
  • Veteran of Foreign Affairs
  • Benton Senior Center Stars for our Troops
  • Catawissa Military Band

The following will be inside and in front of the educational building:

  • Stuart Tank Memorial
  • Endless Mountain Military Museum
  • Columbia County Veterans Affairs
  • Northumberland County Veterans Affairs
  • Montour County Veterans Affair

The following will be located on Veterans Way near the Bandshell free stage:

  • U.S. Marine Corps
  • U.S. Navy
  • Pennsylvania Army National Guard

A list of daily events for Wednesday, September 27, can be found below:

TimeLocationActivity
9:00 AMA AvenueSouthern Columbia High School Band
9:00 AMLarge ArenaJudging Holstein and Red & White Dairy Cattle
9:00 AMJohn Giger Sm ArenaJudging Dairy Goats
10:00 AMBandshellVeterans Ceremony – Army General Speech
10:00 AMBissingers RingHighlander & Mini Cattle
10:30 AMRear of Ed BldgVeterans Expo
10:30 AMA AvenueHazleton High School Band
11:00 AMBandshell70’s Flashback
11:00 PMBissingers RingFainting Goat Show by Thomas & Hampton Families
11:00 / 1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00Northeast ExtensionRock N Roll Pet Store Kids Show
11:00 am – 6:30 pmKeystone Ag BldgYee Haw Day – Music by Keeping It Simple
12:00 PMAg/Hort PavilionMusic by Dan & Galla
12:00 PMBissingers RingFun with Alpaca’s by Caitlyn & Kiley O’Connor
12:00 PMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Onsite Registration/Practice
12:00 / 2:00 / 4:00 / 6:00Northeast ExtensionAll Star Barnyard Revue and Pig Races
12:30 PMBandshellUptown Band
1:00 PMBarton HouseWelcome to our new Dye Plant Garden
1:00 PMBissingers RingMutton Busting
1:00 PMEducational Bldg4H Presentations
1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00 / 6:30Strolling FairgroundsOscar the Awesome Ostrich
2:00 PMBandshellRick K Roadtrip
2:00 PMBissingers Ring“Hands On” learn how to show a sheep, contest
2:00 PMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Training Seminar
3:00 PMLivestock Kids AreaMusic by Dan & Galla
3:00 PMKeystone Ag Bldg4th Annual Daily Grape Stomp Challenge
3:00 PMBissingers RingPigs and People program by Paul Yoachim
3:30 PMBandshell70’s Flashback
4:00 PMBissingers RingMini Grand Prix 4H Horse Show
4:00 PMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #5
5:00 PMBandshellUptown Band
5:00 PMBissingers RingMutton Busting
6:00 PMBissingers RingHighlander, Mini Zebu & Mini White Dexter Cattle
6:00 PMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #6
6:30 PMBandshellBarber Shoppers Contest
7:00 PMWeis GrandstandFull-Size Truck Demo Derby with Figure 8 Racing
7:00 PMLarge ArenaLivestock Banquet Hoedown (Livestock Exhibitors Only)
8:00 PMBandshellRick K Roadtrip
