BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Now that the 168 annual Bloomsburg Fair is officially halfway over, on Wednesday, it’s paying tribute to those who have served in the United States Military.
On Wednesday, September 27, Military Veterans, both past and present, will gain free admission with proper ID. It’s also “Kohr’s Orange Aid Day.’
To honor those Veterans who served in the military at 10:00 a.m., a “Veterans Ceremony” is scheduled in the Bandshell, free stage.
Around 10:10 a.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Sergeant Melissa J Meyers (MacDowell)-United States Marine Corps., a Combat Veteran.
Which will be followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pennsylvania State Treasurer, Stacy Garrity.
There will also be a Veterans’ Address with a special guest, Major General James McCormack.
Also, Representative Robert Leadbeter will be there to recognize Veterans and present a 25-Year Citation to the Fair Board.
Watch Leadbeter's address at the Bloomsburg Fair:
At 10:30 a.m., a Veteran’s Walk will be led by Representative Robert Leadbeter and Fair Board Members to the Veterans’ Expo at the rear of the education building.
The following Expo Vendors will be located in the Expo area behind the education building:
- State Rep Robert Leadbeter
- Bill Hartzell
- Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center
- Patriot K9 Rescue, Inc
- Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc.
- Commonwealth University Military and Veteran Student Services
- PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
- Pennsylvania National Guard Family Program
- Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center
- Snyder County Veteran Affairs
- Veterans Multi-Service Center
- Compassus Hospice
- American Legion, Department of Pennsylvania
- PA Wounded Warriors
- Keystone State Challenge Academy
- Commonwealth University Military and Veteran Students Services / Student Veteran Association
- Wreaths Across America c/o American Legion Riders Post 564 Millville PA
- Montour County Veterans Affair
- Catholic War Veterans, Dept of PA.
- Scranton Vet Center
- Veterans Promise
- Pennsylvania Military Museum
- Humana, Inc.
- Camp Freedom, Inc.
- Veteran of Foreign Affairs
- Benton Senior Center Stars for our Troops
- Catawissa Military Band
The following will be inside and in front of the educational building:
- Stuart Tank Memorial
- Endless Mountain Military Museum
- Columbia County Veterans Affairs
- Northumberland County Veterans Affairs
- Montour County Veterans Affair
The following will be located on Veterans Way near the Bandshell free stage:
- U.S. Marine Corps
- U.S. Navy
- Pennsylvania Army National Guard
A list of daily events for Wednesday, September 27, can be found below:
|Time
|Location
|Activity
|9:00 AM
|A Avenue
|Southern Columbia High School Band
|9:00 AM
|Large Arena
|Judging Holstein and Red & White Dairy Cattle
|9:00 AM
|John Giger Sm Arena
|Judging Dairy Goats
|10:00 AM
|Bandshell
|Veterans Ceremony – Army General Speech
|10:00 AM
|Bissingers Ring
|Highlander & Mini Cattle
|10:30 AM
|Rear of Ed Bldg
|Veterans Expo
|10:30 AM
|A Avenue
|Hazleton High School Band
|11:00 AM
|Bandshell
|70’s Flashback
|11:00 PM
|Bissingers Ring
|Fainting Goat Show by Thomas & Hampton Families
|11:00 / 1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00
|Northeast Extension
|Rock N Roll Pet Store Kids Show
|11:00 am – 6:30 pm
|Keystone Ag Bldg
|Yee Haw Day – Music by Keeping It Simple
|12:00 PM
|Ag/Hort Pavilion
|Music by Dan & Galla
|12:00 PM
|Bissingers Ring
|Fun with Alpaca’s by Caitlyn & Kiley O’Connor
|12:00 PM
|Near Gate 2
|Dock Dogs-Onsite Registration/Practice
|12:00 / 2:00 / 4:00 / 6:00
|Northeast Extension
|All Star Barnyard Revue and Pig Races
|12:30 PM
|Bandshell
|Uptown Band
|1:00 PM
|Barton House
|Welcome to our new Dye Plant Garden
|1:00 PM
|Bissingers Ring
|Mutton Busting
|1:00 PM
|Educational Bldg
|4H Presentations
|1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00 / 6:30
|Strolling Fairgrounds
|Oscar the Awesome Ostrich
|2:00 PM
|Bandshell
|Rick K Roadtrip
|2:00 PM
|Bissingers Ring
|“Hands On” learn how to show a sheep, contest
|2:00 PM
|Near Gate 2
|Dock Dogs-Training Seminar
|3:00 PM
|Livestock Kids Area
|Music by Dan & Galla
|3:00 PM
|Keystone Ag Bldg
|4th Annual Daily Grape Stomp Challenge
|3:00 PM
|Bissingers Ring
|Pigs and People program by Paul Yoachim
|3:30 PM
|Bandshell
|70’s Flashback
|4:00 PM
|Bissingers Ring
|Mini Grand Prix 4H Horse Show
|4:00 PM
|Near Gate 2
|Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #5
|5:00 PM
|Bandshell
|Uptown Band
|5:00 PM
|Bissingers Ring
|Mutton Busting
|6:00 PM
|Bissingers Ring
|Highlander, Mini Zebu & Mini White Dexter Cattle
|6:00 PM
|Near Gate 2
|Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #6
|6:30 PM
|Bandshell
|Barber Shoppers Contest
|7:00 PM
|Weis Grandstand
|Full-Size Truck Demo Derby with Figure 8 Racing
|7:00 PM
|Large Arena
|Livestock Banquet Hoedown (Livestock Exhibitors Only)
|8:00 PM
|Bandshell
|Rick K Roadtrip
For more information or a completed calendar of events for the week, head to the Bloomsburg Fair Association’s website.