BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Now that the 168 annual Bloomsburg Fair is officially halfway over, on Wednesday, it’s paying tribute to those who have served in the United States Military.

On Wednesday, September 27, Military Veterans, both past and present, will gain free admission with proper ID. It’s also “Kohr’s Orange Aid Day.’

To honor those Veterans who served in the military at 10:00 a.m., a “Veterans Ceremony” is scheduled in the Bandshell, free stage.

Around 10:10 a.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Sergeant Melissa J Meyers (MacDowell)-United States Marine Corps., a Combat Veteran.

Courtesy: Bloomsburg Fair Association: Sergeant Melissa J. Meyers, U.S. Marine Corps Combat Veteran.

Which will be followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pennsylvania State Treasurer, Stacy Garrity.

Courtesy: Bloomsburg Fair Association: The 78 Treasurer of the Commonwealth of PA, Colonel Stacy Garrity

There will also be a Veterans’ Address with a special guest, Major General James McCormack.

Courtesy: Bloomsburg Fair Association: Major General James G. McCormack, Pennsylvania National Guard

Also, Representative Robert Leadbeter will be there to recognize Veterans and present a 25-Year Citation to the Fair Board.

Courtesy: Bloomsburg Fair Association

Watch Leadbeter's address at the Bloomsburg Fair:

At 10:30 a.m., a Veteran’s Walk will be led by Representative Robert Leadbeter and Fair Board Members to the Veterans’ Expo at the rear of the education building.

The following Expo Vendors will be located in the Expo area behind the education building:

State Rep Robert Leadbeter

Bill Hartzell

Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

Patriot K9 Rescue, Inc

Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc.

Commonwealth University Military and Veteran Student Services

PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

Pennsylvania National Guard Family Program

Snyder County Veteran Affairs

Veterans Multi-Service Center

Compassus Hospice

American Legion, Department of Pennsylvania

PA Wounded Warriors

Keystone State Challenge Academy

Commonwealth University Military and Veteran Students Services / Student Veteran Association

Wreaths Across America c/o American Legion Riders Post 564 Millville PA

Montour County Veterans Affair

Catholic War Veterans, Dept of PA.

Scranton Vet Center

Veterans Promise

Pennsylvania Military Museum

Humana, Inc.

Camp Freedom, Inc.

Veteran of Foreign Affairs

Benton Senior Center Stars for our Troops

Catawissa Military Band

The following will be inside and in front of the educational building:

Stuart Tank Memorial

Endless Mountain Military Museum

Columbia County Veterans Affairs

Northumberland County Veterans Affairs

Montour County Veterans Affair

The following will be located on Veterans Way near the Bandshell free stage:

U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Navy

Pennsylvania Army National Guard

A list of daily events for Wednesday, September 27, can be found below:

Time Location Activity 9:00 AM A Avenue Southern Columbia High School Band 9:00 AM Large Arena Judging Holstein and Red & White Dairy Cattle 9:00 AM John Giger Sm Arena Judging Dairy Goats 10:00 AM Bandshell Veterans Ceremony – Army General Speech 10:00 AM Bissingers Ring Highlander & Mini Cattle 10:30 AM Rear of Ed Bldg Veterans Expo 10:30 AM A Avenue Hazleton High School Band 11:00 AM Bandshell 70’s Flashback 11:00 PM Bissingers Ring Fainting Goat Show by Thomas & Hampton Families 11:00 / 1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00 Northeast Extension Rock N Roll Pet Store Kids Show 11:00 am – 6:30 pm Keystone Ag Bldg Yee Haw Day – Music by Keeping It Simple 12:00 PM Ag/Hort Pavilion Music by Dan & Galla 12:00 PM Bissingers Ring Fun with Alpaca’s by Caitlyn & Kiley O’Connor 12:00 PM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Onsite Registration/Practice 12:00 / 2:00 / 4:00 / 6:00 Northeast Extension All Star Barnyard Revue and Pig Races 12:30 PM Bandshell Uptown Band 1:00 PM Barton House Welcome to our new Dye Plant Garden 1:00 PM Bissingers Ring Mutton Busting 1:00 PM Educational Bldg 4H Presentations 1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00 / 6:30 Strolling Fairgrounds Oscar the Awesome Ostrich 2:00 PM Bandshell Rick K Roadtrip 2:00 PM Bissingers Ring “Hands On” learn how to show a sheep, contest 2:00 PM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Training Seminar 3:00 PM Livestock Kids Area Music by Dan & Galla 3:00 PM Keystone Ag Bldg 4th Annual Daily Grape Stomp Challenge 3:00 PM Bissingers Ring Pigs and People program by Paul Yoachim 3:30 PM Bandshell 70’s Flashback 4:00 PM Bissingers Ring Mini Grand Prix 4H Horse Show 4:00 PM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #5 5:00 PM Bandshell Uptown Band 5:00 PM Bissingers Ring Mutton Busting 6:00 PM Bissingers Ring Highlander, Mini Zebu & Mini White Dexter Cattle 6:00 PM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #6 6:30 PM Bandshell Barber Shoppers Contest 7:00 PM Weis Grandstand Full-Size Truck Demo Derby with Figure 8 Racing 7:00 PM Large Arena Livestock Banquet Hoedown (Livestock Exhibitors Only) 8:00 PM Bandshell Rick K Roadtrip Courtesy: Bloomsburgfair.com

For more information or a completed calendar of events for the week, head to the Bloomsburg Fair Association’s website.