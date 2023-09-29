BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 168th Bloomsburg Fair is still in full swing on Friday, when reporter Kathryn Oleary visited the fair grounds.

First, Oleary saw some giant pumpkins. She spoke with Brian Campo, the superintendent of agriculture at the fair, who discusses the fair’s giant pumpkin contest. This year, their largest pumpkin is over 1,500 pounds!

Next, Oleary spoke with balloon artist Lanny L. Lee, who displays some bizarre and hilarious balloon hats. He also explains how he became a balloon artist. He then makes Oleary a balloon apple!

Afterwards, Oleary chatted with Jo Lemay and Jandi Reese, two fairgoers who asked to be on TV. They assert that they’ve been having a great time at the fair, calling attention to the delicious turkey legs, pizza, and cider.

Then, Oleary spoke with David Folk, owner of Folk Butterflies, who brought an exhibit to the fair. The two speak with beautiful butterflies fluttering in the background as Folk shares some butterfly related fun facts.

The Bloomsburg Fair runs until Saturday, September 30, so make sure to check it out while you can! For more information, visit the Fair’s Facebook Page or BloomsburgFair.com.