BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday marks the sixth day of the Bloomsburg fair.

Not only is the weather a bonus if you’re heading there Wednesday night, it’s also military appreciation day, with free admission for veterans and active military.

28/22 News reporter Madonna Mantione visited the fair on Wednesday afternoon.

Mantione spoke with General Maureen Weigl of the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, who lists some of the resources available to veterans. General Weigl describes her own service, proudly serving in the Army and Army National Guard for 25 years. Now, she serves over 720,000 veterans and their families throughout Pennsylvania.

Next, Mantione highlights the music of the Catawissa Military Band. Many of the band’s members have served themselves. Mantione also spotlights several veterans’ organizations at the Fair, including the Vet Center Truck, a resource for veterans designed to help connect veterans with what they need. For more information, check out the Veterans Centers’ website.

Then, Mantione visited Normant’s Salt Water Taffy, one of the sweetest booths at the fair. Mantione spoke with Tammy Weaver, who explains that Normant’s has been at the Fair for around 100 years. Weaver lists some of Normant’s flavors, including black walnut, peanut butter, and creamsicle.

Afterward, Mantione visited Hewlett’s Hot Sausage Stand, where she spoke with the owner Bob Hewlett. Hewlett explains that the stand is a family business, started by his late father, and describes how the stand has impacted his life. He also teases the fan-favorite hot sausage!

Mantione then spoke with Kathie Schreck, owner of May’s. Schreck lists some of her hot sellers, including the hot dogs, and describes some of her memories of the Bloomsburg Fair.

For more information on the Bloomsburg Fair, visit their website.