BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the Bloomsburg Fair fun continues, 28/22 News reporter Amelia Sack explores the festivities.

First, Sack speaks with Glenn Miller, The Big One Man Band from Allentown. Miller performs big shows all by himself. Miller then plays from the sky ride, and again for Sack. He will be performing every day at the Fair.

Next, Sack visited the Dialed Action Sports Show. She spoke with stunt rider Jadd Knox, who describes his upcoming performance in the show. Someone in the crowd will also win a bicycle worth $500!

For more information, visit BloomsburgFair.com