BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bloomsburg Fair welcomed big crowds on Monday for all the food and fun and 28/22 News have crowed the first ever Fans of the Fair live.

Eight-year-old Lily and her brother six-year-old Paul of Marion Heights, Northumberland County, were crowned 28/22 New’s crowned the first-ever Fans of the Bloomsburg Fair.

Lily likes to play games with her brother and has been coming to the Bloomsburg Fair for years.

“Come to the Bloomsburg Fair!” Lily exclaimed.

The fair continues into the week and will come to an end on Saturday, September 30.