BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 168th Bloomsburg Fair is set to be a music-filled opening weekend this year, with sounds for multiple generations to feel nostalgic.

Kicking off the season performing on the “Weis Markets Grandstand,” is country star Brantly Gilbert with special guest Mike Ryan. Gilbert is best known for his number-one hits, “Dirt Road Anthem,” “My Kinda Party,” and “Bottoms Up.”

The show is scheduled for Friday, September 22, with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Courtesy: Bloomsburg Fair Association

The following night is sure to make some feel nostalgic with the I Love The 90s Tour featuring a lineup of some of the most iconic artists of the 90s. This tour brings together some memorable performers of the decade.

Performing live at the Bloomsburg Fair will be Vanilla Ice, known for his number-one hit “Ice, Ice, Baby;” Rob Base, best known for his hit with DJ EZ Rock, “It Takes Two,”; Kid ‘N Play known from the “House Party” movies will be performing; Color Me Badd and their number-one hit “All 4 Love,”; Tone Loc, known for “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina” and Young MC, known for his smash hit, “Bust A Move”

This show is set for Saturday, September 23. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m.

Courtesy: Bloomsburg Fair Association

Depending where you want to sit or stand at these two shows will impact the price of the ticket as prices are as follows:

$65 Party Pit

Party Pit $50 Track Standing

Track Standing $48 Grandstand Section D – E

Grandstand Section D – E $42 Grandstand Section C, H

Grandstand Section C, H $35 Grandstand Section A, B, I, J

Check out the Weis Markets Grandstand seating chart for a better understanding of the main stage setup.

On Sunday, September 24, two-time Grammy Award-winning performer Zach Williams will be playing with special guest Brennley Brown.

Williams went from a tiny town to international stardom, selling out shows, toppling charts, and collaborating with the likes of Dolly Parton.

Courtesy: Bloomsburg Fair Association

The doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m., with ticket prices as follows:

$46 Track Seats Section 2 – 4

Track Seats Section 2 – 4 $40 Track Seats Section 1, 5

Track Seats Section 1, 5 $39 Grandstand Section D – E

Grandstand Section D – E $32 Grandstand Section C, H

Grandstand Section C, H $27 Grandstand Section A, B, I, J

On Monday, September 25, Richard Marx will be hitting the main stage with special guest STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas.

Marx has been a recording artist for 36 years and a professional songwriter for 39 years. He is best known for his number-one singles, “Satisfied,” and “Right Here Waiting.” However, he has also written a number one single in each of the last four decades, an achievement only previously reached by the late Michael Jackson.

Courtesy: Bloomsburg Fair Association

Marx has written songs for artists such as Barbara Streisand, Keith Urban, Celine Dion, Daughtry, and NSYNC. But he also went on to win a Grammy for co-writing the 2004 Song of the Year with Luther Vandross titled, “Dance With My Father.”

STARSHIP was formed in 1985 and has three number-one hit songs, “We Built This City,” “Sara,” and Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.”

The doors to the show open at 6:00 p.m. and the performance begins at 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices are as follows:

$55 Track Seats Section 2 – 4

Track Seats Section 2 – 4 $52 Track Seats Section 1, 5

Track Seats Section 1, 5 $52 Grandstand Section D – E

Grandstand Section D – E $48 Grandstand Section C, H

Grandstand Section C, H $33 Grandstand Section A, B, I, J

For more information on how and where to purchase tickets check out the Bloomsburg Fair’s website.