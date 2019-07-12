Bloomsburg Children’s Museum Hosts 4th Annual “May the Force Be With You” Day July 13

The staff and volunteers at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum are shining up their lightsabers for their annual “May the Force Be With You Day” fundraiser, July 13 from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Children’s Museum. There will be a special members-only preview from 10:00-10:30 a.m.

Visitors will enjoy favorites from past years like meeting and taking pictures with characters, making their own lightsaber, playing blast-a-trooper and dunk-a-trooper, and design a droid. Plus, this year you can play a round of Ewok Mini Golf, sit in an X-wing fighter and hop on a speeder bike. In addition to this, there will be food, face painting, crafts, and a Jedi training course. Win prizes at the costume and Wookie imitation contest.

Admission to the event is $6.50, which includes the Museum admission. Wear a costume or themed t-shirt and get $1 off admission.

Shawna Meiser, Director of the Children’s Museum says, “It has become one of our largest fundraisers that supports the many no-cost programs and events we do.”

The Museum, a registered 501(c)3, produces cost-free events like BloomCON Hack4Kidz, Bloomsburg Mini Maker Faire, Special Needs Nights at the Museum, cost-free field trips, and provides scholarships for any of their programs and classes.

Meiser continues, “Funds raised at events like this enables the Museum to keep inspiring children and adults to become life-long learners.”

The Children’s Museum is a non-profit organization with a mission to enrich the lives of people in the 10-county region by fostering a lifelong love of learning through interactive programs and exhibits that bring out the imagination in every child and the child in every visitor. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitwww.the-childrens-museum.org or call 570-389-9206 for more information.

(Information from Liz Leighton)