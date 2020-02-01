Bloomsburg Children’s Museum Announces February 2020 Kids Programs

The Children’s Museum, 2 West Seventh Street, Bloomsburg is pleased to announce its programs for February 2020.

**New**

The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum is now open on Mondays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Scout Badge Program: Make Your Own Birdhouse

Saturday, February 1

Session A: 10-11 a.m.

Session B: 11:30a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Scouts will learn about local Pennsylvania birds, and how to take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count. They will make and take their own birdhouse. Registration includes a fun patch and materials for class.

Preschool Discovery Days; Monthly on the first Saturday

Arctic Animals, February 1

10 a.m.-12 noon

This monthly Saturday morning program is a whole lot of fun for your little ones ages 2-6. Hands-on activities exploring rotating themes are available on a walk-in basis, while supplies last. Free with Museum admission.

Ready, Set, Grow

Mondays, February 3, 10, 17, 24

10-10:45 a.m.

Have you ever wondered what your child is learning through their play? Do you ever wonder if your child is ready for kindergarten? This program will help you learn why play is important and how to understand it. Your child will be invited to play and you will be invited to chat, observe, and play alongside your child. $25 per family (same household); registration required.

Paint Me A Story: If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Tuesday, February 4

1-2 p.m.

This Tuesday afternoon story-time art-studio-mashup is a whole lot of fun for your little ones ages 2-6. Hands-on activities while exploring rotating themes are available on a walk-in basis, while supplies last. Free with Museum admission.

First Lego League

Tuesday, February 4, 11, 18, 25

4:30-5:30 p.m.

First Lego League Jr. is designed to introduce STEM concepts to kids ages 6-10. Discover your sense of wonder during the 2019/2020 FIRST® LEGO® League Jr. season, BOOMTOWN BUILD!. More than ever, we must come together to innovate and solve problems. In FIRST, you are part of a thriving community brimming with inspiration, creativity, and hope for a stronger, more sustainable future—one that’s built better together. Lego Expo Mar. 7th. Team #1 6-7 year olds Team #2 8-10 year olds. Tuesdays 4:30-5:30pm for 10 weeks starting Dec. 3rd-Feb. 25th. Registration required. $80/student (members $72). Includes team t-shirt. Spaces are limited.

Music Together ® Family Classes

Friday, February 7, 14, 21, 28

10:15-11:00 a.m.

This internationally recognized early childhood music and movement program is led by certified music teacher, Kerry Kenny. Music Together ® stimulates a love for music, movement, and learning in children ages newborn to kindergarten and the adults who love them. Music CD and songbook included. Registration required. Register at www.MusicTogetherofbloomsburg.com or email at

musictogetherofbloom@gmail.com.

First Friday: 3D Printing & Pens

Friday, February 7

5-6 p.m.

The first Friday of every month the Museum will be open until 7:00 p.m. Check out our First Friday Workshops from 5-6 p.m. Workshops are $2.00/per person plus Museum admission. Registration required.

Art Lab: Stitched Felt Hearts

Saturday, February 8

11 a.m.-12 noon

A one-hour class exploring and introducing fine art techniques. Recommended for ages 6 and up. $6 per student plus Museum admission. Space is limited, register online today.

National Cherry Month

Saturday, February 8

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Did you know each cherry tree grows enough cherries to pro-duce 700 cherry pies? Join us this Saturday to celebrate National Cherry Month. Learn about this fruit and where it is grown. Free with regular admission.

Homeschool Hangouts

Wednesday, February 12 and 26

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Parent/child activities designed to complement concepts taught in homeschool curriculum, grades K-12. Discounted admission for homeschool families.

Girls Who Code

Thursday, February 6 and 20

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Girls Who Code is a FREE after-school program for 3rd-5th grade girls. Learn the concepts of loops, variables, conditionals and functions that form the basis for all programming languages. All while having fun and making friends!

Lehigh Valley Zoo Comes To You

Saturday, February 15

10 a.m.-12 noon

The Lehigh Valley Zoo will be at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum presenting a conservation themed interactive zoo experience with live animals including a two-toed sloth and African penguin. TICKETS ARE REQUIRED FOR THE ZOO EXPERIENCE, EVEN FOR MUSEUM MEMBERS.Tickets are $6.50 per person for non-members and free for museum members.

Panera Bakers in Training

Monday, February 17

2-3:30 p.m.

During this fun-filled culinary experience, your child will try their hand at bread making by stretching and scoring a mini French baguette. They will also sample from Panera’s Clean Kids Menu, and decorate their own cookie with pro tips from Panera’s artisan bakers. Register online at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Class is held at the Panera Bakery, 60 Plaza Drive, Bloomsburg. $25/child, includes chef’s hat, apron, tastings, and baking activity.

Two Dollar Tuesday

Tuesday, February 18

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$2 admission all day! The Exchange will host hands-on Art Cart projects 10-2 p.m.

Exploring Club

Tuesday, February 18

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Exploring Club is for boys and girls ages 10 –17 who are interested in learning about exciting career choices through activities, guest speakers and field trips to take an in-depth look at a wide variety of careers. Exploring Club is run through the Boy Scouts of America’s Learning for Life. $140/ student for the entire year. (No meetings in July and August)

Lego Animation

Saturday, February 22

1-3 p.m.

Stop-Motion Animation is a technique used to bring static objects to life on screen. This is done by moving the objects in small movements while filming a frame per movement. Workshop cost is $20 per student, ages 6 and up. Register online today, space is limited!

Celebrate George Washington’s Birthday

Saturday, February 22

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

“I cannot tell a lie” you will have an awesome time! Come learn about one of our founding fathers and the first president of the United States. Celebrate his birthday with a piece of cake. Free with Museum admission.

Nerf Modifications

Saturday, February 22

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Join the Museum for this NEW club! Modifying your Nerf blaster is a fun and interesting way to expand on your new hobby. When done safely, modding can be a fun lesson in physics and mechanics. $25.00 for the year, ages 8 and up.

Take a “Leap” for Leap Year!

Saturday, February 29

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Did you know leap year only happens every four years? Join us at the Museum to learn why 2020 has an extra day. Free with Museum admission.

The Children’s Museum is a non-profit organization with a mission to enrich the lives of people in the 10-county region by fostering a lifelong love of learning through interactive programs and exhibits that bring out the imagination in every child and the child in every visitor. Museum hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.the-childrens-museum.org or call 570-389-9206 for more information.

