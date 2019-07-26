Bloomsburg Children’s Museum Announces Adults-Only Gala

The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will host its first-ever “Night at the Museum” Gala on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. to benefit the museum’s many exhibits and educational programs. This adults-only gathering will be held on-site: both inside the Children’s Museum, 2 West 7th Street, Bloomsburg and under a tent on Center Street. The Gala is a black tie and blue jeans fundraiser, so any combination of the two is welcome.

The event will feature: live jazz music from The Steve Adams Trio, DJ Kyle Alexander and emcee Tom Morgan from 94KX, dancing, kid-themed appetizers from Edith’s Catering, themed mocktails created by Weis markets, local wine from Freas Farm Winery, local beer from Turkey Hill Brewing Company, qualified babysitting with a themed craft at the nearby YMCA, silent auction, plus selected exhibits will “come alive” with live actors.

Early-bird pricing remains in effect until Friday, August 16 and is $50/person or $90/couple; after August 16, tickets are $55/person or $100/couple. Each ticket includes two alcoholic beverages, then a cash bar will be available.

A limited number of tickets are now available on the Museum’s website at www.the-childrens-museum.org/gala/

Free babysitting is available to members. Non-members pay just $10/child. Babysitting will include a Gala-themed craft and educational activities through a partnership with the Bloomsburg YMCA.

Gala sponsors, as of July 9, include: W&L Subaru, First Columbia Bank and Trust, 94KX, Bold Gold Media, YMCA Bloomsburg, Weis markets, Service 1st Federal Credit Union, CSS Industries, Gatski Metal, Gordner Coombs Insurance, Inc., Dustin Snyder Auctioneer, First Keystone Community Bank, Bear Fuel Service, Pretty Petals by Susan, as well as the following local families: Liz and Gerald Strauss, Drue Magee, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Beidler, and Valynn and Lee Boy. Sponsorship opportunities are still available, please call 570-577-3727 for more information.

The Children’s Museum is a non-profit organization with a mission to enrich the lives of people in the 10-county region by fostering a lifelong love of learning through interactive programs and exhibits that bring out the imagination in every child and the child in every visitor.

Proceeds from the Gala will support more than 500 hours of educational programming and updating of more than 25 hands-on exhibits exploring science, art, history and culture.

The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum serves more than 25,000 visitors annually from a five county region, 75% of which are served at reduced admission or for free. The museum is designed for all ages, children 0-17, their caregivers and educators, as well as children and adults with special needs.