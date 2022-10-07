BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY — On Friday, the 11th annual Berwick Riverfest will begin and organizers say they are expecting around 50,000 people to attend over the course of the weekend.

The 3-day festival, which has been named “One Of The Finest Fall Festivals In Pennsylvania,” will feature crafts, specialty foods, free shows, and rides for kids.

Many of the festival’s most popular attractions, such as the mechanical bull, the obstacle course, pig racing, air boat rides on the Susquehanna river, the moon bounce, the petting zoo, and the pony rides will all return for the festival’s 11th year.

The festival will also showcase some new attractions, such as laser tag and an Italian food vendor serving lasagna, eggplant parm, and meatballs on a stick.

Riverfest has signed seven different bands to perform on their two stages, including Burn the Juke Box, Autumn Falls, All That Glitters, Dan Hess, The Legends Oldies, Memory Lane, and DJ Rood.

To accommodate how much Riverfest has grown in 11 years, the festival is now offering a shuttle for those who park in the further parking lots, and more crafters who are working to enlarge the field area.

Riverfest is located off Route 11 behind the Kmart Plaza, and will be open on Friday from 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m., until 9:00 p.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.