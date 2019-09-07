Benefit for Nathan Gray set for Sunday, September 8

A benefit will be held on Sunday, September 8th for Nathan Gray.

Nathan is battling pediatric cancer for the second time in his young life.

His friends and family are hosting a benefit from 12-4 PM at the Wilkes-Barre Township. Fire Hall on 150 Watson St, Wilkes-Barre Township.

There will be a $10 at the door. The event will feature food, raffles and live music.

Proceeds will help to offset the growing medical expenses incurred by the family every day.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

(Information from Tyler Ryan)