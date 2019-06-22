Bat research at Hawk Mountain inspires Bat Day

Hawk Mountain Sanctuary is dedicating an entire day to bring awareness to misunderstood friends of the night: bats. Saturday, July 20th consists of three separate events throughout the day full of bat education and activities.

The family-friendly Habitats for Bats event kicks off the day from 2 to 4 p.m., where participants will build their own small bat houses and learn how to overcome “bat problems” in an ethical way. Following that from 7 to 8 p.m. is the July installation of Hawk Mountain’s Family Fun in Nature series,All About Bats. The entire family can learn why bats are important, how we can help protect them, how they are vital to the health of our environment. Additionally, attendants will meet a live bat and see the release of one into the wild after rehabilitation. The last event of the evening is The Bats of Hawk Mountain, a free event. From 8 to 9 p.m., participants will learn about Hawk Mountain’s bat kiosk and research at the Sanctuary, followed by an outside excursion to listen for and spot bats. All events require registration at hawkmountain.ticketleap.com.

The objective of this fun-filled day is not only to have a fun time at Hawk Mountain but to learn about bats and highlight the research that Bat Conservation International is currently conducting in collaboration with Millersville University on the Mountain. The bat population is fairly sparse and researchers do not know exactly why, so this collaborative effort will be operating throughout the rest of 2019 by use of sonar, surveys, and other technologies to learn more about the various bat species.

Hawk Mountain’s mission includes spreading local and global awareness about conservation, so a day full of bat-related events is a great opportunity to support Hawk Mountain and local conservation research in a fun and educational manner.

The 2,500-acre Hawk Mountain Sanctuary is the world’s first refuge for birds of prey and is open to the public year-round by trail-fee or membership, which in turn supports the non-profit organization’s raptor conservation mission and local-to-global research, training, and education programs. To learn more about Hawk Mountain or other programs, please call 610-756-6961 or visitwww.hawkmountain.org.

(Information from Gigi Romano)

