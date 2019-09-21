Argall and Goodman Celebrate the Opening of New Philadelphia walking trail

Senator David Argall (R-Schuylkill/Berks) and Representative Neal Goodman (D-Schuylkill) cut a ribbon with New Philadelphia Mayor Ed Slane and Borough Council members on a newly completed walking trail along the Schuylkill River in New Philadelphia. The project, a partnerships between private partners and public institutions, will be an asset to the community, as well as an enjoyable attraction for residents of the borough.

“Just a decade or 2 ago, no one would have wanted to go anywhere near the Schuylkill River, but now we are opening a new trail for the public to enjoy right beside it. It’s wonderful to see the rebirth of the river that gives our county its name and is so closely tied with our heritage,” said Argall.

“It is exciting and good to see everyone come together—elected officials, volunteers, Trout Unlimited, Schuylkill Headwaters and Schuylkill Conservation District to make good things happen in this Valley,” stated Goodman.

Information from Christine Verdier