EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Halloween is fast approaching, and these nearby attractions are sure to scare you this spooky season.

The Mystery Around Main Street in Stroudsburg will allow visitors to take part in the Spooky Stroudsburg Scavenger Search, unscrambling eleven clues for the chance to win a grand prize. This free event hosted by Stroud Region Open Space & Recreation Commission will be held daily until October 31 and takes about an hour and a half.

On October 15 from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., Courthouse Square will be hosting Stroudsburg’s second annual pumpkin carving contest. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third place pre-carved pumpkins. The event will also feature live music and entertainment. Only one pumpkin is allowed per family, and pumpkins must be brought to Courthouse Square from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. for the judging beginning at 6:00 p.m.

On October 22, the Monroe County Historical Association will host the Remembering the Dead Cemetery Tours at the Friends Burial Ground on Quaker Alley. The free tours will teach visitors about how the historic cemetery came to be and some fun facts about notable people buried there. Tours begin every half hour between 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and advance registration is required. Call (570) 421-7703 or email admin@monroehistorical.org to reserve your slot. The Monroe County Historical Association will accept donations.

On October 29, Stroudsburg will be hosting its Halloween on Main event, transforming Main Street into a day long Halloween extravaganza. From 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., the Monroe Farmer’s Market will hold its Harvest Day in Courthouse Square. At 2:00 p.m., the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will have its Creatures of the Night live animal demonstration featuring magic from Mark Mysterrio in Courthouse Square. From 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., over 70 local businesses will allow for some Trick or Treating. From 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., there will be live performances from Mark Mysterrio, Miss Direction, and Gigi & Company Dance Studio. Throughout the day, the Stroudsburg Fire Department will hold an open house, giving kids a close up look at a real firetruck.

Reaper’s Revenge in Blakely is sure to scare. Take a ride on their Haunted Hayride, visit their Lost Carnival, travel through multiple dimensions in their Delirium attraction, take a tour through darkness with their Pitch Black attraction, and meet the mutants of a nuclear wasteland in their Sector 13 attraction. Reaper’s Revenge is open 5:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and until 9:30 p.m. on Sundays through October 30.

The Haunted Woods of Council Cup in Wapwallopen PA will allow 300 visitors to venture into a new spooky attraction. This four part fright fest includes zombie paintball, hayrides, a corn maze, and haunted woods. The Haunted Woods of Council Cup is open on weekends, with pricing listed on their website.

Horror Hall in Nanticoke is sure to scare. Brought to you by The Scare Factor, Horror Hall gives you a little taste of terror by uploading some frights onto its YouTube page with a special behind-the-scenes look. Horror Hall is open weekends from 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

Knoebels amusement park is hosting its Hallo-Fun season this time of year. Fun for all ages, Hallo-Fun allows visitors to participate in a free scavenger hunt for kids, and ride a dark antique car ride for some big scares every weekend night from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Fridays, 2:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sundays. Their morning activities, open 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Sundays, include pumpkin painting, cookie decorating, and bingo to win some Knoebles themed prizes.

These freighting festivities are sure to make your Halloween season a memorable one.

If you have suggestions for frightening fall festivities we may have missed, let us know on Facebook.