Animal Blessing Service

Tunkhannock United Methodist Church (TUMC) will present A Blessing of the Animals Service at The Gathering Place September 22, at 1:00 pm.

The Gathering Place is located off Route 6 behind Ace Robbins.

TUMC is proud to invite you and your animal(s) to this unique service to share in love, care, and concern for all of God’s creations.

The event will take place rain or shine. There will be refreshments for all of God’s creatures. Please keep all animals leashed, harnessed or crated while at the event.

For more event information please contact TUMC at (570)836-1229 or tumc@epix.net. For more information on Tunkhannock United Methodist Church’s please visit their Facebook page.