American Red Cross Holiday Craft Show Celebrates 25 Years This Weekend!

— The American Red Cross of Northeastern Pennsylvania is preparing for its 25th Annual Holiday Craft Show this Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kingston Armory on Market Street.

Admission to the Craft Show is just $5, with children 12 and under free. Parking is also free at the Kingston Armory. Food and beverages will be available.

Last year the Holiday Craft Show was attended by more than 3,500 people and 150 vendors. This year’s show again features more than 150 vendors and all crafts are handmade and homemade. The items include: holiday wreaths and decorations, soaps, lotions, wood and clay crafts, jewelry, clothing for people and pets, glassware and much more. This year’s Holiday Craft Show will also feature wine tastings from PA wineries and homemade cookies and candies, just in time for the holidays.

Thanks to the public’s support of last year’s craft show, the Red Cross was able to raise funds to help support the lifesaving programs and services it provides to a population of nearly 600,000 people in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties.

In the past year the Red Cross has responded to more than 130 disasters providing emergency assistance to more than 700 people, installed nearly 2,300 free smoke alarms, trained nearly 10,000 people in first aid, CPR, AED and other lifesaving skills, and taught more than 1,500 elementary school students about emergency preparedness.