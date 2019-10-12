Abraham Jam to open Arts at First Presbyterian concert series on Oct 20

A Muslim, a Jew, and a Christian walk into a concert hall…

…and put on a great concert together, modeling their mutual respect and affection, entertaining listeners, and creating music that is strengthened by their diversity, rather than hindered by it. These three musicians of the three Abrahamic faiths, each of whom has performed extensively and put out many CDs of original music, team up to play together as Abraham Jam. They don’t just take turns sharing songs, but create music together, contributing vocal harmonies, percussion, and instrumentation to each other’s songs.

Abraham Jam will open the Arts at First Presbyterian season with a concert on Sunday, October 20 at 4 pm in the church sanctuary. The church is located at 300 School Street, Clarks Summit.

Dawud Wharnsby is an insightful and passionate musician based in Toronto, Canada. He sings beautifully-crafted original songs on guitar and mandolin. Billy Jonas is an accomplished percussionist, guitar player, pianist, and songwriter, with infectiously whimsical songs and a knack for inspiring audiences to join in. David LaMotte is a well-loved songwriter, with over 3000 concerts on five continents and every state in the U.S. on his musical resumé, his guitars and drums in tow. Together, they make up the Abraham Jam, a band of brothers.

The band was originally formed in 2010, in an effort to foster interfaith respect and cooperation, with Dan Nichols, an accomplished Jewish musician, in the spot Billy Jonas holds now. Their first concert was at Duke University. David LaMotte was working with the North Carolina Council of Churches at the time, and originally came up with the concept. He approached campus Jewish, Muslim, and Christian student organizations in the area and put together an interfaith student committee that chose which musicians would be involved, as well as the name of the band.

Since that original Duke University concert, Abraham Jam has performed for the Festival of the Sacred Arts in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and for the 2016 Parliament of World Religions in Salt Lake City, UT, among other events and venues. The trio has put out two albums and tours extensively.

Abraham Jam makes a strong case that harmony is better than unity — that we don’t have to be singing the same note to cultivate peace, we can sing different notes that are beautiful together.

This concert is open to the public, free of charge, but a free-will offering is taken to help defray the costs of the events. These activities are part of the Arts at First Presbyterian concert series at the church. This program receives support from the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Program (administered by the Pocono Arts Council), a Lackawanna County Arts & Cultural Grant, and numerous individual donors.

For more information or directions, please call the church at 570-586-6306 or visit www.fpccs.org.

